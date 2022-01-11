Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Happy Birthday, Rahul Dravid; India's Cricket Legend Turns 49

Rahul Dravid is currently the head coach of the Indian cricket team that is attempting to win its first-ever Test series in South Africa. The third SA vs IND starts Tuesday in Cape Town.

Former India captain and current head coach Rahul Dravid celebrates his 49th birthday on January 11, 2022.

2022-01-11T14:22:51+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 2:22 pm

Cricket is treated as a religion in India and when it comes to wishing their favourite stars on their birthdays, the nation is above all. Former India captain and current head coach of the national team Rahul Dravid turned 49 on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

Dravid, who made his debut in 1996, retired from international cricket in 2012. With more than 24000 runs and close to 50 centuries from 509 international games, Dravid is regarded as one of the legends of the game the country has ever produced.

Following his retirement, Dravid worked took up coaching in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals in 2017, the franchise he once captained. He also had spells with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) as a mentor in 2016 and 2017.

His CV got stronger when he coached India to the U-19 World Cup title in 2018. He was also at the helm when India, led by Ishan Kishan, lost in the final of the U-19 World Cup two years back.

Dravid was also in charge of the National Cricket Academy as the Director of Cricket Operations in 2019 before being appointed as the head coach of the senior national team last year.

India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra wished Dravid labeling the former batting great as the man who taught an entire generation the art of perseverance and patience. “Warm birthday wishes to Rahul Dravid, the man who taught an entire generation the art of perseverance and patience. Watching him go about his business is the best advertisement on how to approach sport as well as life,” Bindra tweeted.

Dravid’s teammate once, Dinesh Karthik wished with a hilarious image that is basically a screengrab of a cement advertisement. Dravid’s pupil, Shubman Gill also wished his coach, “A brilliant cricketer, a wonderful human being and a fine coach. Wishing you a very happy birthday Rahul Dravid Sir. May god bless you.”

Sanchin Tendulkar also posted a throwback picture while wishing Dravid. “A very happy birthday to you Jammy. Wish you the best of health and good luck for the 3rd Test,” he wrote.

While wishes continue to pour for the rest of the day, Dravid is in his business as usual as he once again leads the team as India chase history in Cape Town in the third and final Test against South Africa which starts on Tuesday. India have never won a Test series in the Rainbow Nation and they have a very good chance to turn the tables.

The series is locked at 1-1. India took the lead winning the first game at Centurion while the hosts bounced back winning in Johannesburg.

