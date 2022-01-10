SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: History-chasing India Face South Africa In Newlands — Stats Preview

India have never won a Test match at Newlands, Cape Town where the third and final Test match of the series against South Africa will start from Tuesday (January 11).

India have lost three and drawn two in the previous five Test matches played here. South Africa, on the other hand, have won 26, lost 21 and drawn 11 in the 58 Test matches played at this ground.

India look to end their quest for a maiden Test series win in the Rainbow Nation. The three-match series stands level at 1-1 after the Proteas made a brilliant comeback to win the second Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Team India have won the first Test match at Centurion.

Since drawing the first Test at Cape Town in 1993, South Africa have defeated India by 282 runs in the second Test in 1997 and by five wickets in the third in 2007. The fourth Test between the two teams ended in a draw in 2011.

The last India vs South Africa Test at Newlands Cricket Ground in 2018 ended in a win for the Proteas by 72 runs.

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada will play his 50th Test match. He has taken 226 Test wickets thus far and is South Africa's seventh-highest wicket-taker of all time. Kagiso Rabada also has a fantastic record at Cape Town as he has picked up 35 wickets at an average of 21.54 in 12 innings of six matches at this venue.

Conversely, wicket-taking is tough. Of the 320 potential wickets which could have fallen since the start of 2020, only 215 have been taken. Seamers have been responsible for 130 of those, at an average of 32.70, while spinners have taken 85 wickets at 34.40.

South Africa have won four and lost one, against England in January 2020, in the last five Test matches at this ground.

TEST MATCHES AT NEWLANDS, CAPE TOWN

(Team - P - W - L - D - Success%)

South Africa - 58 - 26 - 21 - 11 - 54.31;

India - 5 - 0 - 3 - 2 - 20.00.

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 414 in 131.1 overs vs South Africa in 2006-07;

South Africa: 651 in 154.3 overs vs Australia in 2008-09.

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 135 in 42.4 overs vs South Africa in 2017-18;

South Africa: 35 in 22.4 overs (5-ball) vs England in 1898-99.

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

India: 169 by Sachin Tendulkar vs SouthAfrica in 1996-97;

South Africa: 228 by Herschelle Gibbs vs Pakistan in 2002-03.

BEST BOWLING IN AN INNINGS

India: 7/120 by Harbhajan Singh vs South Africa in 2010-11;

South Africa: 7/63 by Alf Hall vs England in 1922-23.

BEST BOWLING IN A TEST

India: 7/195 by Harbhajan Singh vs South Africa in 2010-11;

South Africa: 11/112 by Alf Hall vs England in 1922-23.