Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: History-chasing India Face South Africa In Newlands — Stats Preview

India look to end their quest for a maiden Test series win in South Africa. The three-match series stands level at 1-1 after the Proteas made a brilliant comeback to win the second Test. India have never won a Test in Cape Town.

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: History-chasing India Face South Africa In Newlands — Stats Preview
India captain Virat Kohli and his South African counterpart Dean Elgar with the Freedom Series trophy. | File Photo

Trending

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: History-chasing India Face South Africa In Newlands — Stats Preview
outlookindia.com
2022-01-10T19:30:39+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

More stories from Syed Pervez Qaiser
View All

Published: 10 Jan 2022, Updated: 10 Jan 2022 7:30 pm

India have never won a Test match at Newlands, Cape Town where the third and final Test match of the series against South Africa will start from Tuesday (January 11).

Live Streaming | Cricket News

India have lost three and drawn two in the previous five Test matches played here.  South Africa, on the other hand, have won 26, lost 21 and drawn 11 in the 58 Test matches played at this ground.

India look to end their quest for a maiden Test series win in the Rainbow Nation. The three-match series stands level at 1-1 after the Proteas made a brilliant comeback to win the second Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Team India have won the first Test match at Centurion.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Since drawing the first Test at Cape Town in 1993, South Africa have defeated India by 282 runs in the second Test in 1997 and by five wickets in the third in 2007. The fourth Test between the two teams ended in a draw in 2011.

The last India vs South Africa Test at Newlands Cricket Ground in 2018 ended in a win for the Proteas by 72 runs.

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada will play his 50th Test match. He has taken 226 Test wickets thus far and is South Africa's seventh-highest wicket-taker of all time. Kagiso Rabada also has a fantastic record at Cape Town as he has picked up 35 wickets at an average of 21.54 in 12 innings of six matches at this venue.

Conversely, wicket-taking is tough. Of the 320 potential wickets which could have fallen since the start of 2020, only 215 have been taken. Seamers have been responsible for 130 of those, at an average of 32.70, while spinners have taken 85 wickets at 34.40.

South Africa have won four and lost one, against England in January 2020, in the last five Test matches at this ground.

TEST MATCHES AT NEWLANDS, CAPE TOWN
(Team - P - W - L - D - Success%)

South Africa - 58 - 26 - 21 - 11 - 54.31;
India - 5 - 0 - 3 - 2 - 20.00.

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 414 in 131.1 overs vs South Africa in 2006-07;
South Africa: 651 in 154.3 overs vs Australia in 2008-09.

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 135 in 42.4 overs vs South Africa in 2017-18;
South Africa: 35 in 22.4 overs (5-ball) vs England in 1898-99.

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

India: 169 by Sachin Tendulkar vs SouthAfrica in 1996-97;
South Africa: 228 by Herschelle Gibbs vs Pakistan in 2002-03.

BEST BOWLING IN AN INNINGS

India: 7/120 by Harbhajan Singh vs South Africa in 2010-11;
South Africa: 7/63 by Alf Hall vs England in 1922-23.

BEST BOWLING IN A TEST

India: 7/195 by Harbhajan Singh vs South Africa in 2010-11;
South Africa: 11/112 by Alf Hall vs England in 1922-23.

Tags

Syed Pervez Qaiser Virat Kohli Dean Elgar Kagiso Rabada Cape Town South Africa Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team ICC World Test Championship Rankings & Stats Preview Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ahead Of India Open 2022, World Badminton Championships Silver Medallist Kidambi Srikanth Hints At Having A Personal Coach

Ahead Of India Open 2022, World Badminton Championships Silver Medallist Kidambi Srikanth Hints At Having A Personal Coach

Ashes 2021-22: England’s Survival, Usman Khawaja’s Redemption - Life Lessons From Sydney Test During COVID Times

NZ Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bangladesh Struggle Against New Zealand's Pace - Watch Video Highlights

Australian Open 2022 Qualifiers: Prajnesh Gunneswaran Knocks Out 3rd-Seed Daniel Elahi Galana

India Open 2022: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Eye Winning Starts Amid COVID-19 Surge

Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic Has Visa Reinstated By Judge But Doubts Loom Over AUS Open Participation

FA Cup 2021-22: Lewis Grabban Scores Late Winner As Nottingham Forest Knock Out Arsenal

Ashleigh Barty Pulls Out Of Sydney Tennis Classic To Concentrate On Australian Open 2022

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A New Wave For A New Age

A New Wave For A New Age

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Capturing The Skies

Capturing The Skies

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

Advertisement

More from Sports

Novak Djokovic’s Parents Join Protest Rally In Belgrade As Court Hearing Starts In Melbourne

Novak Djokovic’s Parents Join Protest Rally In Belgrade As Court Hearing Starts In Melbourne

Novak Djokovic Wins Court Battle Vs AUS Govt Over Visa Cancellation But May Still Be Deported

Novak Djokovic Wins Court Battle Vs AUS Govt Over Visa Cancellation But May Still Be Deported

Serie A 2021-22: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Matches Cristiano Ronaldo As AC Milan Beat Venezia

Serie A 2021-22: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Matches Cristiano Ronaldo As AC Milan Beat Venezia

Ligue 1 2021-22: Lionel Messi-Less Paris Saint-Germain Grab Late Equaliser Against Lyon

Ligue 1 2021-22: Lionel Messi-Less Paris Saint-Germain Grab Late Equaliser Against Lyon

Read More from Outlook

Will Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray be Back In Public Life Any Time Soon?

Will Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray be Back In Public Life Any Time Soon?

Haima Deshpande / There is an unasked question in the Maharashtra Chief Minister's office... Is Uddhav Thackeray fit enough to discharge his duties?

Jammu And Kashmir: Why Elections May Not Be Held In The Valley For A Long Time

Jammu And Kashmir: Why Elections May Not Be Held In The Valley For A Long Time

Naseer Ganai / While Elections are being announced in other states, Jammu Kashmir is left out. How long does the government plan to keep the union territory under president's rule?

Djokovic Wins Court Battle Over Visa Cancellation But May Still Be Deported

Djokovic Wins Court Battle Over Visa Cancellation But May Still Be Deported

Koushik Paul / For insufficient coronavirus documents, world No.1 Djokovic had his visa revoked on his arrival in Melbourne and has been in a detention hotel.

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

Tabeenah Anjum / Ahead of Makarsankranti, Gafoor is busy giving last-minute touches to the life-size kites with photos of politicians from across party lines on them.

Advertisement