Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

England’s Pakistan Tour Pullout - Michael Holding Says It Is Because Of ‘Western Arrogance’

The West Indies legend, Holding, felt that had it been 'rich and powerful' India, England and Wales Cricket Board would not have dared to cancel the tour.

England’s Pakistan Tour Pullout - Michael Holding Says It Is Because Of ‘Western Arrogance’
Michael Holding stated that ECB officials hid behind by putting an official statement because they knew what they did was wrong. | Sky Sports

Trending

England’s Pakistan Tour Pullout - Michael Holding Says It Is Because Of ‘Western Arrogance’
outlookindia.com
2021-10-06T14:37:38+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 06 Oct 2021, Updated: 06 Oct 2021 2:37 pm

 West Indies legend Michael Holding said England’s decision to cancel its white-ball tours of Pakistan smacked of ‘western arrogance’ and the country wouldn’t have ever done this to a ‘rich and powerful’ India. (More Cricket News)

England men and women teams were scheduled to tour Pakistan this month but their Cricket Board (ECB) cancelled both the series, citing ‘mental and physical well-being’ of players and security concerns.

“The ECB statement doesn’t wash with me. No substance,” Holding was quoted as saying by BBC Sport after receiving the Cricket Writers’ Club Peter Smith Award on Tuesday.

“Nobody wants to come forward and face up to anything because they know what they did was wrong. So they put out a statement and hid behind a statement. It just reminds me of the rubbish they did with Black Lives Matter,” he said.

“I won’t go back into that because I’ve said enough about that. But what that signal sends to me, is the same Western arrogance. I will treat you how I feel like treating you, it doesn't matter what you think, I'll just do what I want,” he added.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

ECB’s decision to abandon the tour came just three days after New Zealand had pulled out of a tour of Pakistan at the last minute, due to security concerns. Had the tour been on, it would have been the first time since 2005 when England men would have played in Pakistan, while their women have never played in that country.

Holding sympathised with Pakistan and said had it been India, England wouldn’t have dared to cancel the tour. “Pakistan went to England before vaccines were available for six or seven weeks,” said Holding, who played 60 Tests for West Indies before becoming a celebrated commentator.

“They stayed, they played their cricket, they honoured what England wanted them to honour, to save England’s butt, to put it mildly. Four days in Pakistan? I’m absolutely sure they would not have done that to India, because India is rich and powerful,” he added.

Tags

PTI Michael Holding London Cricket England and Wales Cricket Board PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s Return A Big Boost For India Ahead Of T20 Series

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s Return A Big Boost For India Ahead Of T20 Series

Former Germany Captain Phillip Lahm opposes FIFA’s Biennial World Cup Plans

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Aim For Top-Two Finish Against Inconsistent Punjab Kings

'Rajasthan Royals Batsmen At Fault, Not Toss Or Pitch,' Fumes Sangakkara After Loss Vs Mumbai Indians

Germany Unveils Logo For 2024 European Championship In Berlin

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil, Argentina Face Stiff Tests

Varun Chakravarthy’s Dodgy Knees Are BCCI’s Biggest Headache Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma Feels It's Advantage Mumbai Indians In IPL 2021 Playoff Fight - Here's Why

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The Postal Memoirs

The Postal Memoirs

Advertisement

More from Sports

Mumbai Indians Thrash Rajasthan Royals To Keep IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes Alive

Mumbai Indians Thrash Rajasthan Royals To Keep IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes Alive

MS Dhoni's IPL Retirement Plans Revealed; Chennai To Host 'Farewell Game' For CSK Skipper

MS Dhoni's IPL Retirement Plans Revealed; Chennai To Host 'Farewell Game' For CSK Skipper

I-League Qualifiers: Kenkre FC Rally To Beat Kerala United

I-League Qualifiers: Kenkre FC Rally To Beat Kerala United

SAFF Championship: Igor Stimac Slams India Football Team For Making 'Unnecessary Mistakes'

SAFF Championship: Igor Stimac Slams India Football Team For Making 'Unnecessary Mistakes'

Read More from Outlook

Rahul Gandhi Stopped At Lucknow Airport, Leaves After Argument With Security Staff

Rahul Gandhi Stopped At Lucknow Airport, Leaves After Argument With Security Staff

Preetha Nair / Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that there has been a systematic attack on farmers for some time now.

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Farmer leader Paramjeet Singh Pummy told Outlook that he saw Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son exiting car that mowed over four protesting farmers on Sunday.

IPL 2021: Top-two Chasing RCB Eye Sunrisers Hyderabad Scalp

IPL 2021: Top-two Chasing RCB Eye Sunrisers Hyderabad Scalp

PTI / Eyeing their first IPL title triumph, RCB are currently placed third in the pecking order with 16 points from 12 games.

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Beginning today in a 3-part series we look at the current euphoria around the Indian stock markets when experts are confused with the meteoric rise of the markets despite no comparative growth in the economy.

Advertisement