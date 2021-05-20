England Bowler Jofra Archer To Undergo Surgery On Right Elbow

England fast bowler Jofra Archer is to undergo surgery on Friday in an attempt to resolve his persistent right elbow problem. (More Cricket News)

The 26-year-old was last week ruled out of England's two-Test series against New Zealand after suffering a setback on his return to domestic action for Sussex.

Archer, who previously had an operation on a hand injury at the end of March, was unable to bowl during the final two days of the County Championship match against Kent.

Archer has a history of elbow injuries that saw him miss two Tests against India and the currently-suspended Indian Premier League earlier this year. Archer plays for Rajasthan Royals in IPL.

Having managed just two matches since being given an injection for the long-standing issue in March, it has now been confirmed Archer will go under the knife.

Jofra has been reviewed by a medical consultant in respect of his right elbow soreness.



— England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 20, 2021

"He will now proceed to surgery tomorrow. Further updates will be released in due course."

Archer has 42 wickets at an average of 31.04 in 13 Test appearances for England, who face New Zealand in a two-Test series next month as part of a busy schedule until the end of the year.

England play white-ball series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, as well as five Tests against India, ahead of the T20 World Cup and Ashes Tour of Australia.

