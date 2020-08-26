August 26, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  CPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo Becomes First Bowler To Take 500 T20 Wickets

CPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo Becomes First Bowler To Take 500 T20 Wickets

In a Twenty20 career spanning 14 years and 23 sides, West Indies ace Dwayne Bravo has hit the 500-wicket mark

Omnisport 26 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
CPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo Becomes First Bowler To Take 500 T20 Wickets
Dwayne Bravo
Courtesy: Twitter (@CPL)
CPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo Becomes First Bowler To Take 500 T20 Wickets
outlookindia.com
2020-08-26T21:38:33+05:30

Dwayne Bravo became the first player to take 500 Twenty20 wickets when he claimed the scalp of Rahkeem Cornwall on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

Bravo brought up the landmark while playing for Trinbago Knight Riders in a Caribbean Premier League match against St Lucia Zouks.

He had a helping hand from Colin Munro, quite literally as he took a fine low catch after Cornwall miscued an attempted drive off a full delivery outside off stump.

READ: Anderson Becomes First Pacer To Take 600 Wickets

Former Windies captain Bravo, who came out of T20 international retirement last December, has accumulated his incredible haul while playing for 23 different sides across 14 years.

Lasith Malinga is Bravo's nearest challenger on 390 T20 wickets.

Bravo memorably took 3-37 in the Windies' dramatic T20 World Cup final win over England in 2016.

Next Story >>

Jamie Vardy Signs New Leicester Deal

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Dwayne Bravo Cricket T20 Cricket Caribbean Premier League Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×