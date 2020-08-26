CPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo Becomes First Bowler To Take 500 T20 Wickets

Dwayne Bravo became the first player to take 500 Twenty20 wickets when he claimed the scalp of Rahkeem Cornwall on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)
Bravo brought up the landmark while playing for Trinbago Knight Riders in a Caribbean Premier League match against St Lucia Zouks.
He had a helping hand from Colin Munro, quite literally as he took a fine low catch after Cornwall miscued an attempted drive off a full delivery outside off stump.
READ: Anderson Becomes First Pacer To Take 600 Wickets
Former Windies captain Bravo, who came out of T20 international retirement last December, has accumulated his incredible haul while playing for 23 different sides across 14 years.
WI are running out of descriptions for @DJBravo47 the first player to take T20 Wickets. #LEGEND #GOAT #MaroonStars pic.twitter.com/w3MmD0qFvJ— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 26, 2020
Lasith Malinga is Bravo's nearest challenger on 390 T20 wickets.
Bravo memorably took 3-37 in the Windies' dramatic T20 World Cup final win over England in 2016.
