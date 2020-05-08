May 08, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Coronavirus: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez And Barcelona Team-Mates Back In Training

Coronavirus: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez And Barcelona Team-Mates Back In Training

Training was held at Barcelona's Ciutat Esportiva for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic saw LaLiga suspended

Omnisport 08 May 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Coronavirus: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez And Barcelona Team-Mates Back In Training
In this photo provided by FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi trains in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday May 8, 2020. Soccer players in Spain returned to train for the first time since the country entered a lockdown nearly two months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Miguel Ruiz/FC Barcelona via AP
Coronavirus: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez And Barcelona Team-Mates Back In Training
outlookindia.com
2020-05-08T21:18:09+0530

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and their Barcelona team-mates returned to training on Friday.

Barca were permitted to start holding individual sessions, with the squad divided over three pitches to ensure social-distancing requirements are upheld, after the squad was subjected to medical tests and the Ciutat Esportiva was inspected.

The players were told to arrive in their kit and head straight to their designated pitch, returning home immediately upon the conclusion of the session without entering the changing rooms. They trained at different times and will follow a similar routine on Saturday.

LaLiga's reigning champions tweeted photos of them being put through their paces for the first time since sport across the majority of the globe was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Striker Suarez, who had been sidelined since January due to a knee injury, tweeted: "Good to be back!"

Spain has been one of the most-affected countries during the COVID-19 outbreak, though LaLiga hopes competitive games can return in mid-June.

Next Story >>

Coronavirus: VAR Could Be Suspended As FIFA Gets Approval For Change To Subs Rule

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Lionel Messi Luis Suarez Barcelona Football FC Barcelona Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus COVID-19 La Liga Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos