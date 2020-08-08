Bayern Munich Vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How To Watch Blues's Do-or-die UEFA Champions League Match Live

Chelsea will attempt to overturn a 3-0 deficit to the Bundesliga champions in Munich. But the travelling party knows that will be easier said than done. (More Football News)

What Frank Lampard and his Blues need is a miracle, against the Bundesliga champions, who are enjoying a 17-match winning run in all competitions.

In contrast, Chelsea just lost to London rivals Arsenal in the FA Cup final, in a season which could have gone horribly wrong. But somehow, a fourth-place finish in the Premier League salvage it, and are assured of a Champions League spot next season. So, they are not losing sleep over the prospects of suffering another humiliating defeat at the hands of Bavarians.

Bayern, who won the continental title in 2013, will once again come out with all guns blazing considering how two heavyweights Real Madrid and Juventus were sent packing on Saturday. They are not the ones to sit back and witness the events unfold.

Match details

What: UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, second leg

Who: Bayern Munich vs Chelsea

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich in Germany

When: Sunday, August 9 (in India)

Time: 00:30 am IST

Form and head-to-had

In the first leg of this lopsided Champions League, round of 16 tie, Serge Gnabry scored twice in four minutes to deflate the Blues in London, then Robert Lewandowski made it 0-3 for the visitors.

In fact, Bayern are only the seventh team and the first German side to win all six group games in the tournament. Then, there is their domestic record. Bayern are in red hot form. And they are undefeated in the last five games against Chelsea.

For Chelsea, the Europa League champions, have lost four of the last six away games before landing in Germany. But they are unbeaten in a club-record 10 away matches in UEFA competitions. However, they have not won any of the last seven away Champions League matches in the knockout stages.

Interestingly, Lampard was the captain of the victorious Chelsea side which defeated Bayern in the 2012 Champions League final, on penalties, at the same venue.

In the four previous Champions League meetings, Bayern have won twice, while Chelsea were victorious in one. One match ended in a draw.

Team news

Defender Benjamin Pavard is the only concern for Bayern.

In contrast, Chelsea have plenty injury and suspension concerns. Both Marcos Alonso and Jorginho are suspended, while Christian Pulisic, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Billy Gilmour and Pedro are all out. But N'Golo Kante is likely to feature. There was no news about Willian, though.

Likely XIs

Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Thiago, Goretzka; Gnabry, Muller, Perisic; Lewandowski.

Chelsea: Caballero; Rudiger, Christensen, Zouma; James, Kovacic, Barkley, Emerson; Mount, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi.