Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Ashes 2021, 2nd Test: Marnus Labuschagne's Day-Night Record - Day 2 Stats Highlights

Marnus Labuschagne batted seven innings of five Test matches to make three hundreds in day/night Tests. Pakistan’s Asad Shafiq who scored two centuries in eight innings of four Test matches held the previous record.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, left, celebrates making 100 runs against England with teammate Steve Smith during the second day of their Ashes cricket Test match in Adelaide on December 17, 2021. | AP Photo

2021-12-17T20:19:13+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 8:19 pm

Marnus Labuschagne became the first batter to score three hundreds in day/night Tests. The South African-born right-hand batter, achieved this feat by scoring 103 off 305 balls with eight fours in Australian first innings on the second day of the second Ashes Test against England at Adelaide Oval on Friday, (December 17 ).

Day 2 Highlights | Scorecard | News

Marnus Labuschagne batted seven innings of five Test matches to make three hundreds in day/night Tests. Pakistan’s Asad Shafiq who scored two centuries in eight innings of four Test matches held the previous record. The 27-year old batter’s third century in day/night Tests was sixth overall in 34 innings of 20 Test matches.

** Alex Carey and Steven Smith set up a new record for the sixth wicket position for Australia in the day/night Test by adding 91 runs in 27.3 overs. It was the third-best sixth-wicket stand in day/night Tests after a 173-run stand between Pakistan’s Asad Shafiq and Sarfaraz Ahmed against Sri Lanka at Dubai in October 2017 and a 115-run partnership between West Indian Shane Dowrich and Jason Holder against Sri Lanka at Bridgetown in June 2018. The 85-run stand between Shaun Marsh and Tim Paine against England at Adelaide in December 2017 was Australia’s previous best for sixth wicket in day/night Tests.

** Michael Neser dismissed England opener, Haseeb Hameed caught by Mitchell Starc at mid-wicket. He claimed his first wicket in Test cricket on the second ball.

** Marnus Labuschagne (103), David Warner (95), Steven Smith (93) and Alex Carey (51) played 50 plus knocks in Australian first innings. It was the second time for Australia and fifth time overall when four batters made 50 plus scores in an innings in day/night Tests. Usman Khawaja (145), Steven Smith (59), Peter Handscomb (54) and Mitchell Starc (53) also made 50 plus scores against South Africa at Adelaide in 2016-17.

MOST 50 PLUS KNOCKS IN AN INNING IN DAY/NIGHT TESTS
(50+ - Score - Team - Opponent - Venue - Season)
 
4 - 579/3 dec - Pakistan - West Indies - Dubai - 2016-17;
4 - 383 - Australia - South Africa - Adelaide - 2016-17;
4 - 482 - Sri Lanka - Pakistan - Dubai - 2017-18;
4 - 427/8 dec - New Zealand - England - Auckland - 2017-18;
4 - 437/9 dec - Australia - New Zealand - Adelaide - 2021-22.

BEST SIXTH-WICKET STANDS IN DAY/NIGHT TESTS
(Runs - Partners - Opponent - Venue - Season)

 
173 - Asad Shafiq/Sarfaraz Ahmed (Pakistan) - Sri Lanka - Dubai - 2017-18;
115 - Shane Dowrich/Jason Holder (West Indies) - Sri Lanka - Bridgetown - 2018;
91 - Alex Carey/Steven Smith (Australia) - England - Adelaide - 2021-22;
85 - Shaun Marsh/Tim Paine (Australia) - England - Adelaide - 2017-18;
59 - Dimuth Karunaratne/Dilruwan Perera (Sri Lanka) - Pakistan - Dubai - 2017-18.

Syed Pervez Qaiser Marnus Labuschagne Adelaide, Australia Cricket Ashes England vs Australia England national cricket team Australia national cricket team Day-Night Test Sports
