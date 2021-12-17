Ashes 2021-22, AUS Vs ENG, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test: Ollie Robinson Gets Marnus Labuschagne (103), Australia 241/3

Australia will start Day 2 of the day-night Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval on Friday in a dominant position over England. A 172-run partnership between Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner (95) helped the Australians gain early control of the second Test. England will hope to bowl and field well on Friday to make a match in this contest. Australia lead the five-match Ashes 2021-22 series by virtue of their nine-wicket win at the Gabba in Brisbane. Get here live cricket scores of AUS v ENG second Test.

10:23 AM IST: Marnus departs

England have finally dismissed Marnus Labuschagne. Ollie Robinson traps Marnus in front for 103. Australia 241/3

9:51 AM IST: 100 for Marnus

Sixth Test century for Marnus Labuschagne with a four off James Anderson. What a knock it has been for the left-hander. Jos Buttler must be biting his nails now behind the stumps. Australia 236/2

9:36 AM IST: First runs

First runs in the morning. Steve Smith hits James Anderson through the point for a boundary. Australia 225/2

9:07 AM IST: Stats

Marnus Labuschagne completed 2000 runs during his unbeaten 95-run knock on Day 1. He became the 58th Australian and 325th batsman overall to reach this landmark.

9:04 AM IST: Hello

Hello and welcome to the Day 2 coverage of the second Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia and England. Australia are in dominating position and they will like to build on that.

The return of England's most successful pace twins - James Anderson and Stuart Broad - made little impact on the Australians on Day 1 of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. Broad's early strike was negated by the Warner-Labuschagne stand that grew in confidence after surviving a torrid opening spell by the English pacers.

Marnus Labuschagne took full advantage of the 'lives' England gave the South Africa-born batsman. England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler dropped Labuschagne twice — once down legside when he was on 21 and the other when he fumbled a regulation chance off Anderson’s bowling with the second new ball when the Australian No. 3 was on 95.

On Friday, all eyes will be on Marnus Labuschagne, who has become only the second batsman after David Warner to make 500 or more runs in day/night Test matches.

But it will be Steve Smith who will want to shine in this Test for personal reasons. Smith returned to the Australian captaincy for the first time since the 2018 sandpaper scandal after Pat Cummins was ruled out. Cummins was deemed to be a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case when he dined at a restaurant on the eve of the match.

Steve Smith will start on 18. He has shown enormous patience batting for 71 deliveries but Friday will be a new day and England will come armed with the second new ball.