Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Ashes 2021-22, AUS Vs ENG, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test: Ollie Robinson Gets Marnus Labuschagne (103), Australia 241/3

Australian batsmen are in control of the Adelaide Test. Get here Day 2 live cricket scores of AUS v ENG second Test. AUS have never lost a day-night Test match.

Ashes 2021-22, AUS Vs ENG, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test: Ollie Robinson Gets Marnus Labuschagne (103), Australia 241/3
Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner put Australia in a strong position on Day 1 of the second Test in Adelaide on Thursday. Follow here Friday's live cricket scores of AUS vs ENG. | AP

Trending

Ashes 2021-22, AUS Vs ENG, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test: Ollie Robinson Gets Marnus Labuschagne (103), Australia 241/3
outlookindia.com
2021-12-17T10:24:04+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 10:24 am

Australia will start Day 2 of the day-night Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval on Friday in a dominant position over England. A 172-run partnership between Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner (95) helped the Australians gain early control of the second Test. England will hope to bowl and field well on Friday to make a match in this contest. Australia lead the five-match Ashes 2021-22 series by virtue of their nine-wicket win at the Gabba in Brisbane. Get here live cricket scores of AUS v ENG second Test.

(LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING)

10:23 AM IST: Marnus departs

England have finally dismissed Marnus Labuschagne. Ollie Robinson traps Marnus in front for 103. Australia 241/3

9:51 AM IST: 100 for Marnus

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Sixth Test century for Marnus Labuschagne with a four off James Anderson. What a knock it has been for the left-hander. Jos Buttler must be biting his nails now behind the stumps. Australia 236/2

9:36 AM IST: First runs

First runs in the morning. Steve Smith hits James Anderson through the point for a boundary. Australia 225/2

9:07 AM IST: Stats

Marnus Labuschagne completed 2000 runs during his unbeaten 95-run knock on Day 1. He became the 58th Australian and 325th batsman overall to reach this landmark.

9:04 AM IST: Hello

Hello and welcome to the Day 2 coverage of the second Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia and England. Australia are in dominating position and they will like to build on that.   

The return of England's most successful pace twins - James Anderson and Stuart Broad - made little impact on the Australians on Day 1 of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. Broad's early strike was negated by the Warner-Labuschagne stand that grew in confidence after surviving a torrid opening spell by the English pacers.

Marnus Labuschagne took full advantage of the 'lives' England gave the South Africa-born batsman. England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler dropped Labuschagne twice — once down legside when he was on 21 and the other when he fumbled a regulation chance off Anderson’s bowling with the second new ball when the Australian No. 3 was on 95.

On Friday, all eyes will be on Marnus Labuschagne, who has become only the second batsman after David Warner to make 500 or more runs in day/night Test matches.

But it will be Steve Smith who will want to shine in this Test for personal reasons. Smith returned to the Australian captaincy for the first time since the 2018 sandpaper scandal after Pat Cummins was ruled out. Cummins was deemed to be a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case when he dined at a restaurant on the eve of the match.

Steve Smith will start on 18. He has shown enormous patience batting for 71 deliveries but Friday will be a new day and England will come armed with the second new ball.

Tags

Koushik Paul David Warner Marnus Labuschagne Ben Stokes Adelaide, Australia Cricket Australia national cricket team England national cricket team Ashes Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: Purnima Pandey Lifts Gold, Books 2022 CWG Spot

Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: Purnima Pandey Lifts Gold, Books 2022 CWG Spot

Chelsea Vs Everton, Premier League 2021-22: Young Jarrad Branthwaite Spoils Blues Party

Liverpool Vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2021-22: Reds Win 3-1 To Close Gap On Top

Ashes, Adelaide Test: Marnus Labuschagne Joins 500-run Club - Day 1 Stats Highlights

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC, ATK Mohun Bagan Play Out Spectacular Six-goal Thriller

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan-West Indies ODI Cricket Series Postponed To June 2022

Real Madrid Hit By Coronavirus Outbreak Before Hosting Cadiz In La Liga

Avani Lekhara Bags 'Best Female Debut' Honour At 2021 Paralympic Awards

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Kolkata's Durga Puja Receives UNESCO Heritage Status

Kolkata's Durga Puja Receives UNESCO Heritage Status

Advertisement

More from Sports

COVID Hits EPL: Leicester Vs Tottenham 4th Game To Be Called Off In Five Days

COVID Hits EPL: Leicester Vs Tottenham 4th Game To Be Called Off In Five Days

Ashes 2021-22, AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Australia Dominate England On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Australia Dominate England On Day 1

Moments That Turned The Tide In India’s Favour During the 1983 World Cup

Moments That Turned The Tide In India’s Favour During the 1983 World Cup

Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Bitter Rivals India, Pakistan Renew Hockey Rivalry

Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Bitter Rivals India, Pakistan Renew Hockey Rivalry

Read More from Outlook

Is BJP Engineering A Mechanism To Dilute Autonomy Resolution In Kashmir?

Is BJP Engineering A Mechanism To Dilute Autonomy Resolution In Kashmir?

Naseer Ganai / Omar Abdullah, the National Conference vice president said that the BJP in J&K is making efforts to set up a state assembly which would nullify the autonomy resolution.

Farm Laws Repeal May Have Little Impact On BJP's Popularity In Upcoming Punjab Polls

Farm Laws Repeal May Have Little Impact On BJP's Popularity In Upcoming Punjab Polls

Harish Manav / As parties start preparing for the upcoming elections in Punjab, the recent repeal of the Farm Laws seems do have had any effect so far on BJP's popularity in the state.

Asian Champions Trophy: India Vs Pakistan In Battle Of Titans

Asian Champions Trophy: India Vs Pakistan In Battle Of Titans

Outlook Web Bureau / The Asian giants shared honours in the 2018 edition after rain washed out the final in Muscat, Oman.

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Outlook Web Desk / Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is the 42nd Mayor of Los Angeles has been nominated to be the US Ambassador to India. Who is Garcetti and what are his thoughts about India?

Advertisement