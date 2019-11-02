Poshan
2020 Olympics Hockey Qualifiers: India Women Book Tokyo Berth After Edging Past USA

Rani Rampal scored for India in the second leg against a refreshed USA side, as the hosts edged past on aggregate at the Kalinga Stadium to seal their berth in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

PTI 02 November 2019
2020 Olympics Hockey Qualifiers: India Women Book Tokyo Berth After Edging Past USA
Rani Rampal scored for India in the second leg.
2020 Olympics Hockey Qualifiers: India Women Book Tokyo Berth After Edging Past USA
2019-11-02T20:09:17+0530

The Indian women's hockey team sealed its place in next year's Olympic Games after beating USA 6-5 on aggregate despite losing the second match 1-4 in the double-leg FIH Qualifiers at the Kalinga Stadium, on Saturday.

(1st Leg Report | Sports News)

After thrashing USA 5-1 on Friday, the Indian girls looked a pale shadow of themselves on Saturday as USA raced to a 4-0 lead in the first half, courtesy goals from Amanda Magadan (5th, 28th minutes), skipper Kathleen Sharkey (14th) and Alyssa Parker (20th). India's vital goal was scored by captain Rani Rampal in the 48th minute.

Indian women have participated in the 1980 Moscow Olympics and qualified again in Rio after 36 years.

This is the second time in a row that they have made it to the tournament proper despite a huge scare after the US led the hosts 4-0 at half-time.

