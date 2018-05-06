J&K: Shepherd Critically Injured As He Accidentally Stepped On A Landmine While Gazing Cattle Near LoC

A shepherd was critically injured today when he accidentally stepped on a landmine while gazing his cattle near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The landmine went off when Pervaiz Ahmad (30) was grazing his cattle in the forest area of Dehri Dabsi in Mendhar sector, a police official said.



Ahmad was rushed to a hospital and is in a critical condition, the official added.



The landmines are laid along the LoC to prevent infiltration of terrorists from across the border and sometimes these get dislocated due to rains.

