The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
06 May 2018 Last Updated at 6:55 pm National

J&K: Shepherd Critically Injured As He Accidentally Stepped On A Landmine While Gazing Cattle Near LoC

Outlook Web Bureau
J&K: Shepherd Critically Injured As He Accidentally Stepped On A Landmine While Gazing Cattle Near LoC
Representative Image
J&K: Shepherd Critically Injured As He Accidentally Stepped On A Landmine While Gazing Cattle Near LoC
outlookindia.com
2018-05-06T18:57:33+0530

A shepherd was critically injured today when he accidentally stepped on a landmine while gazing his cattle near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The landmine went off when Pervaiz Ahmad (30) was grazing his cattle in the forest area of Dehri Dabsi in Mendhar sector, a police official said.

Ahmad was rushed to a hospital and is in a critical condition, the official added.

The landmines are laid along the LoC to prevent infiltration of terrorists from across the border and sometimes these get dislocated due to rains.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir LoC: Line of Control National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Tamil Nadu Student Writes NEET In Kerala As Father Accompanying Him Dies Of Heart Attack
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters