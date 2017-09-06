Share Information With Filmmakers Only After Certification, New CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi Tells Officials

The more things change the more they remain the same in the censor board. Regime change has not affected working of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) much after Pahlaj Nihalani it seems. According to reports, the new chief Prasoon Joshi has sent a brief to his officials asking them to share information only after the certificate is prepared.

The protocol, so far, was to let the producer informally know the decision after a film had been viewed.

Advertisement opens in new window

According to a DNA report, the move comes as a setback for the producers who atleast used to know about the bone of contention before-hand.

This radical decision was taken post the confusion over the cuts in the new Hollywood horror film IT , where the CBFC first ordered as many as 12 cuts, but then restored all of them. Then they asked for three cuts again, before finally settling for one.

This comes as the first major decision after Joshi's appointment-- which was seen as a 'revolutionary' and 'progressive' move.

Just after his appointment, Joshi had said that he would strive to work 'constructively'. "I think it has to be done together and there has to be some sort of understanding which has to brought in this is a job, it needs to be done and we need to look at it constructively. That's what I would do. I would do it to the best of my abilities," he said in an interview.