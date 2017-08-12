Need To Understand My Role Of CBFC Chief Before Making Changes, Says Prasoon Joshi

Ad-man cum lyricist Prasoon Joshi, who has replaced Pahlaj Nihalani as the chief of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), says he hopes to make a positive difference with the guidance and support of respected minds.

"I believe in taking on responsibilities. The way I have fulfilled other responsibilities, I will give my best to this new task as well. I am happy that people have expectations from me and I deeply respect the film industry," he told media.

Advertisement opens in new window

When asked if he would like to would iron out the creases of the tainted image that CBFC has, the 45-year-old replied, "I first need to understand the role and responsibility. I do understand it in a short form but I need to know completely what the processes are specially. With good intent, I would like to make as much difference as I can."

Members of the reconstituted board also include Bollywood actress Vidya Balan.

Speaking about which, the lyricist said, "All the good people who join will make a difference. I think it has to be done together and there has to be some sort of understanding which has to brought in this is a job, it needs to be done and we need to look at it constructively. That's what I would do. I would do it to the best of my abilities."

The government on Friday evening issued a notification announcing the appointment of Prasoon Joshi as the chief of the film certification body.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952 (37 of 1952) read with rule 3 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 1983, the Central Government is pleased to appoint Sh. Prasoon Joshi as Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification in an honorary capacity from 11th August, 2017 for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier," said an Information and Broadcasting Ministry statement. (ANI)