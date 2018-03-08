The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
08 March 2018 Last Updated at 2:09 pm National News Analysis

Pregnant Woman Run Over After Cop Chases, ‘Kicks’ Bike For Breaking Traffic Rules In Trichy

Outlook Web Bureau
Pregnant Woman Run Over After Cop Chases, ‘Kicks’ Bike For Breaking Traffic Rules In Trichy
Image: Twitter
Pregnant Woman Run Over After Cop Chases, ‘Kicks’ Bike For Breaking Traffic Rules In Trichy
outlookindia.com
2018-03-08T14:16:40+0530

A 30-year-old pregnant woman riding pillion died after a policeman allegedly kicked a two-wheeler she was riding on with her husband while chasing the couple for not wearing helmets on Wednesday evening in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy.

The victim, Usha, was three-months pregnant and was with her husband Dharamraj, who wasn’t wearing a helmet when the incident took place.

Advertisement opens in new window

Eyewitnesses told the police that the accused traffic policeman, identified as Kamaraj, signaled the bike to be stopped but, the victim’s husband tried to scoot, initiating a chase.

"Within minutes the cop caught the bike and kicked the two-wheeler. Both the husband and the wife fell on the ground. But, before anybody could realise what happened, the wife was run over by a van," a local was quoted as saying.

"The accused inspector has been arrested and we are investigating the matter, "a police official said. "We would go through CCTV camera recordings in the area to ascertain the facts," he added.

Condemning the incident, around three thousand people protested on the Trichy-Thanjavur highway and blocked the roads.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Tamil Nadu Police & Security Forces Women National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Govt Seeks Parliament Nod To Spend Additional Rs 85k Crore This Fiscal
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters