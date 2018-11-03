Paris Masters: Roger Federer Sets Up Dream Semi-Final Date With Novak Djokovic

Swiss maestro Roger Federer defeated Japan's Kei Nishikori in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 to set up a dream semi-final date with new world number one Novak Djokovic at Paris Masters.

Federer, 37, took one hour and 21 minutes to beat Nishikori in their quarter-final match on Friday. In another quarter-final match, Dkokovic came from behind to beat Marin Cilic 4-6, 5-2, 6-2 in two hours and 21 minutes.

The Serbian is one a 13-match winning run, but he dropped a set for the first time after winning 12 of those matches in straight sets.

Federer won the Swiss Indoors title for the ninth time and is now one short from 100 tournament wins.

Saturday's semi-final will be their first meeting after the Cincinnati Masters final in August when the Serbian registered a 6-4 6-4 to become the first player to complete the Career Golden Masters.

Djokovic also regained the number one spot from Rafael Nadal earlier this week, after the Spaniard opted out of the tournament. He also has a perfect 4-0 record in the Paris semi-finals, with one of those wins coming against Federer in 2013.

In another semi-final, Dominic Thiem of Austria will take on Russian Karen Khachanov.