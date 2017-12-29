The Website
29 December 2017

Pakistan Releases 147 Indian Fishermen On Humanitarian Grounds

Outlook Web Bureau
Pakistan will on Friday afternoon release 147 Indian fishermen via Attari border in Punjab's Amritsar.

The fishermen, who were arrested for allegedly fishing in country's territorial waters, were freed from a Karach jail on Thursday

As per the reports, the fishermen will be handed over to Indian officials at Wagah border crossing tomorrow.

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) had earlier this week arrested 28 Indian fishermen for allegedly fishing illegally in the country's territorial waters in the Arabian Sea.

Around 168 Indian fishermen have been held by the Pakistan Maritime Security personnel since the last five weeks.

ANI

