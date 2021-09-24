Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
How This Entrepreneur Is Building The World’s Niche Community Of Disruptive Technologies

In an exclusive Interaction, Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder and CEO of Analytics Insight, talks about his journey and helping organisations and leaders adopt the right technologies with the right workforce to achieve their business objectives.

2021-09-24T18:59:53+05:30

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 6:59 pm

Analytics Insight is the world’s first print and digital publication focused on Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, and Robotics. Founded by Ashish Sukhadeve in 2017, it is recognised as a leading authority that delivers the latest insights and reports on disruptive technologies.

Analytics Insight also publishes monthly magazines featuring tech leaders and companies across the globe contributing to these technologies. It hosts a series of podcasts featuring tech leaders, making them audible to the world. In an exclusive Interaction, Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder and CEO of Analytics Insight, talks about his journey and helping organisations and leaders adopt the right technologies with the right workforce to achieve their business objectives.

How did the idea of setting up a tech publication as Analytics Insight was born?

I founded Analytics Insight in 2017 with a vision to build a platform that would help organisations with data-driven insights on disruptive technologies. Before establishing the company, I worked with leading research and analytics firms for over 16 years.

Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics are breakthrough technologies of recent times. I witnessed a substantial gap between organisations and solution providers to choose the right technologies to achieve their businesses goals. Analytics Insight bridges this gap and delivers research, analysis, and unique perspectives to predict emerging trends, build comprehensive strategy, improve existing products, plan market expansion and reach the right customers.

What differentiates Analytics Insight from other tech publications?

Our prime focus is on emerging technologies such as Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and its sub-sectors exclusively. We reach an affluent audience with high technical knowledge, including influential leaders and technologists who create and shape the industry. Several leading brands adore Analytics Insight as a platform to demonstrate their thought leadership and innovation to a niche community of highly ambitious tech leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs. The platform also features the world’s premier influencers by offering customised solutions to drive that level of leadership and recognition to enterprises.

How is Analytics Insight helping tech enthusiasts and leaders to stay updated in the market?

We publish insights and reports about new technological applications and recent developments. Apart from these, we also publish reports that are needed to sustain in the tech market. Analytics Insight is the first to publish magazine editions every month, which features opinions of top leaders and executives that may benefit other emerging leaders. We also cherish the achievements of women and their success stories in the world of technology to inspire other budding women leaders.

What, according to you, is the major milestone that the company has achieved?

Analytics Insight has achieved the credibility of fortune 500 companies that include Accenture, Xerox, IBM, SAP, Uber, E&Y, and Samsung, to name a few. I take pride in telling you that the publication is widely recognised as a frontrunner reporting the A-Z about artificial intelligence and data science globally. I consider it as a great milestone that the company has achieved till now. Besides, the website records over three million visitors on a monthly basis which is a considerable number.

What are the achievements and awards of the company to date?

Analytics Insight has received several awards for excellence in the field of scientific publication. In August 2021, the company received Gold Stevie® Award in the Science and Technology Information Solution category in The 18th Annual International Business Awards®. In July, I was named The Economic Times Inspiring CEO 2021 and was accepted in Forbes Business Council in 2020. Moreover, Analytics Insight won the Indian Achievers Award for the Most Promising Startup in 2020.

How do you see the company in the next five years?
One of the most consistent patterns among enterprises is the failure of leading companies to stay at the top of their industries when technologies or markets change. Analytics Insight has emerged as a one-click destination for professionals and organisations seeking to research and solve technology-related issues and business problems. We aim to expand towards building our platform in the coming time, focusing on cutting-edge technologies that solve the most challenging problems that impact enterprises, societies, and humanity.

