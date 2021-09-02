Bhawneet Singh – From An Enthusiastic Fashion Model To An Inspiring Entrepreneur.

“Don’t be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart.”

That’s exactly what our inspiration, Mr Bhawneet Singh, is doing. Bhawneet is an enthusiastic emerging fashion model.

He has faced unpredictable challenges to start their career and make it able to shine during the crisis. Realizing the need to transform the lives of these aspiring enthusiasts, Bhawneet Singh, a young Indian entrepreneur, has launched a startup to help these individuals by providing them with a breakthrough in the fashion industry.

Bhawneet believes in working as a team and promoting others, and working upon oneself too. He started his career as a fashion model now owns a production house and also working as a partner with well known emerging entrepreneur “Purujit Singh”. He has also done shoots with celebrities like Avneet Kaur, Anshnoor Kaur, etc.

Bhawneet also took part in various Modelling Pageants and bagged the titles like MR. NORTH INDIA 2020 & MR.TOP MODEL OF INDIA (1st runner up). Everyone holds a dream to start something new and own that. After a valid discussion with his brother, he decided to do a startup of his own production house & soon, he put up a shot with National Modelling Pageant, “HIMANSHI KHURANA” in Mr & Miss Model of the year Season 3 organized by Big Projects & Purujit Singh.

After having a successful occasion with Himanshi Khurana ( Model of the yr season 3 ), Bhawneet has been introduced to organize Model of the year Season 4 in 2022. Bhawneet Singh has additionally partnered as an associate partner in national events, which include Celebrity Photoshoot Season 1 through Team Innovation ft. Aahana Sharma, Mr & Miss UP’s Top Model as presenting & organizing partner ft. Rohit Kandelwal , Shivshakti Sachdev & Himanshu Dulani & Mr. & Miss. India International Star 2021-22 as association partner with NFMG ft. Asim Riyaz, Rannvijay Singha, Mahira Sharma & Karan Kundra. Bhawneet Singh is likewise an accomplice in the company name BIG PROJECTS as Organising Partner & Event Director.

Today, Bhawneet Singh has successfully established his name as an inspiring entrepreneur and well-known youth icon. Soon, he’ll be releasing the first Music Album in partnership with Purujit Singh in 2021.

