One Of PM Modi's Brothers Drives Auto, Another Runs A Grocery Shop: Biplab Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who has a penchant for making controversial statements, and has garnered much media attention for his contentious statements, was heard telling a gathering that one of Prime Minster Narendra Modi's brother is a grocer and another an autorickshaw driver, according to a report in NDTV.

At an event organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to celebrate Surgical Strike anniversary, Biplab is heard saying in Bengali "One brother runs a grocery shop, another brother drives an auto. Their mother lives in a 10 by 12 room - tell me is there any Prime Minister like this in the world."

"He has an old mother, but she doesn't stay in the PM's house. He has been chief minister for 13 years before that...He has brothers and sisters, his brother still drives an auto..." said Northeastern state's Chief Minister who has been in news for making embarassing and at time bizzare comments on several issues.

In past too, Deb has made statements inviting riudicule and even trolling on social media, such as when he claimed in that Internet and satellite communication existed in the days of Mahabharata.

He also questioned the crowning of Diana Hayden as Miss World in 1997. He, however, had to apologise for his statement after Hayden slammed and said she was proud of her brown skin.

Deb was summoned by PM Modi in April this year after a series of controversial statements.