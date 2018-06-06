The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
06 June 2018 Last Updated at 2:17 pm National

Mumbai: Man's Phone, Kept In His Pocket, Explodes; Incident Caught On CCTV Camera

The man also sustained minor injuries due to the explosion and was later admitted to the hospital.
Outlook Web Bureau
Mumbai: Man's Phone, Kept In His Pocket, Explodes; Incident Caught On CCTV Camera
ANI/Twitter
Mumbai: Man's Phone, Kept In His Pocket, Explodes; Incident Caught On CCTV Camera
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

An incident has come to light in Mumbai Bhandup area where a man's mobile phone exploded in his pocket.

The incident that took place on June 4 was captured on a CCTV camera.

The CCTV footage shows the man, who was having his lunch in a restaurant, getting up suddenly and putting his phone out of his shirt's pocket.

The man also sustained minor injuries due to the explosion and was later admitted to the hospital.

The incident also created panic among the people who ran out of the restaurant.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Phone Tapping & Surveillance Explosion National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Woman Journalist Gul Bukhari, Known For Criticising Military, Abducted In Lahore
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters