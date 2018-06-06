Mumbai: Man's Phone, Kept In His Pocket, Explodes; Incident Caught On CCTV Camera

An incident has come to light in Mumbai Bhandup area where a man's mobile phone exploded in his pocket.

The incident that took place on June 4 was captured on a CCTV camera.

Mobile phone blasts in man's pocket in Mumbai's Bhandup. (Source: CCTV Footage) (4.6.2018)

The CCTV footage shows the man, who was having his lunch in a restaurant, getting up suddenly and putting his phone out of his shirt's pocket.

The man also sustained minor injuries due to the explosion and was later admitted to the hospital.

The incident also created panic among the people who ran out of the restaurant.

(ANI)