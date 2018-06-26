The Website
﻿
26 June 2018 Last Updated at 8:46 am Society

Mumbai Journalist Alleges Assault By Fellow Rider In Uber Cab, Complaint Registered

The journalist said when she tried to reason with the woman, the latter abused her "racially" over her looks and physically assaulted her in the car.
Outlook Web Bureau
Courtesy: Twitter/journojuno
outlookindia.com
2018-06-26T09:31:56+0530

A complaint has been registered after a journalist from Mumbai alleged she was "racially abused" and attacked by a woman co-passenger in a shared Uber cab at Lower Parel. 

In a series of tweets and a Facebook post, the journalist said the other woman was complaining about being dropped last despite 'paying the most' for the Uber ride.

 

The journalist said when she tried to reason with the woman, the latter abused her "racially" over her looks and physically assaulted her in the car.

The journalist said the woman pulled her hair and scratched her face.

The victim then approached NM Joshi Marg police station and lodged a complaint against the woman.

Police have registered a non-cognisable offence and further investigation is underway, a senior police official said.

(PTI)

