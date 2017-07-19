Mob Lynching Debate Reaches Parliament, Minister Says Don't Blame BJP, Will Take Action

A day after BSP supremo Mayawati tendered her resignation as a Rajya Sabha member after deputy chairman PJ Kurien asked her to cut short her speech on the attacks on Dalits, the Opposition on Wednesday created a ruckus on mob lynchings and agrarian crisis on the third day of the Monsoon Session in Parliament.

Following the noisy protests both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the Upper House had to be adjourned for 10 minutes after members raised slogans shouting “killing in the name of cow protection won’t be allowed.”

Raising the issue of mob lynchings, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon asked the government: “What is the status of the cases after FIR registration...What have you done for the victims?”

In a reply, minister of state for home Hansraj Ahir told Rajya Sabha that at the all-party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said it was unfortunate that people were being killed in the name of cow protection. The MHA had also issued an advisory in this regard.

He also said dragging the BJP into mob lynching cases is not right.

“Arrests have been made in most of the lynching incidents. If nobody was caught in any case, let us know, we will inform the respective state government,” said Ahir.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on

Wednesdayissued a notice and called upon the Rajya Sabha to address the issue of "communal polarisation" and "attacks in the name of cow protection" in many parts of India.

"The attacks in the name of beef eating, raiding the Muslim houses, checking the food people eat and killing people has created the ambience of 'food emergency' in the country," a statement by Yechury read.

"That this House raises the concern over the serious situation risen due to the sharpening communal polarisation in the country where we have been witnessing a series of heinous and murderous attacks in the name of cow protection in many countries," it added.

Modi had earlier urged all parties to extend their support to the Government in fighting corruption and the issue of communal violence in the name of cow protection.

The country saw several mob lynching incidents in the last several weeks. Junaid,17, was stabbed to death while his brothers – Hashim and Sakir – were injured by a mob which also allegedly hurled slurs against them on-board the Delhi-Mathura passenger train between Ballabgarh and Mathura stations last month.

Junaid’s incident was followed by a lynching in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district where a mob of more than 100 people attacked a 45-year-old Muslim trader, Alimuddin aka Asgar Ali, on the suspicion of carrying beef in his car.

The incident happened on a day Modi condemned the killing of people in the name of “Gau bhakti” and said that it is not acceptable. He was giving his speech at Sabarmati Ashram during the centenary celebrations in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

