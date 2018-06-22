Militant Attack Injures 9 Security Personnel In J&K's Pulwama

Nine security personnel, including five CRPF jawans, were injured in a militant attack in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, police said.



Militants lobbed a grenade and opened fire on the personnel from a crowd when they were busy with law and order duties on Tral road, a police spokesman said.



He said nine security personnel – five CRPF jawans and four cops - were injured in the attack.



Security forces' personnel exercised maximum restraint after being attacked to prevent any civilian casualty, the spokesman said.



He said the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.