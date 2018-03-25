March For Our Lives: Beatles Star Paul McCartney Joins In, Remembers John Lennon

Legendary singer Paul McCartney of the rock band the Beatles joined the thousands protesting gun violence across the US at the March for Our Lives in New York.



The singer-songwriter also honoured his friend and bandmate John Lennon while talking part in the protest. "As you know, one of my best friends was shot not far from here. It is important to me," McCartney told CNN.



In 1980, Lennon was shot by gunman Mark David Chapman outside New York's Dakota apartment building, where the singer lived at the time with his wife, Yoko Ono. McCartney sported a black T-shirt that read "We can end gun violence," and held a March for Our Lives sign.



He was joined by his wife Nancy Shevell at the rally blocks away from the Dakota Building. Another celebrity who was snapped at the New York march was Cynthia Nixon, who recently announced her candidacy for New York governor.



Several other celebs expressed their support for the cause and attended rallies in their cities. Demi Lovato performed at the Washington, DC rally, and others like Kim Kardashian West, Liev Schreiber, and Nick Offerman supported the move via social media.



