Major Fire Breaks Out At Lok Nayak Bhawan, 25 Fire Tenders Reach Spot
A major fire has broken out at Lok Nayak bhawan in New Delhi. To control the situation, 25 fire tenders have reached the spot
People have been evacuated from building including staff of Law Commission of India as well as other govt and private offices.
The fire broke out at 3rd floor of building which is opposite to Khan Market. The 2nd and 4th floor of the office is occupied by law Commission of India building.
(With inputs from Ushinor Majumdar)
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Chinese Army Warns India Not To Harbour 'Illusions'
- Money Laundering: NIA Arrests 7 Separatist Leaders
- SC Bars Srinivasan, Shah From Attending BCCI's SGM
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Maharashtra Collector Confirms EVM Malfunctioning In RTI Reply, Votes Went To Lotus Symbol
- Netanyahu's Comments On Narendra Modi And Chinese President Xi Jinping Caught On Open Microphone
- Former DD Anchor Dies After Coconut Tree Falls On Her During Morning Walk
- Rs 500 Bribe In Media Kits For Journalists At NHAI Event Attended By Nitin Gadkari
Post a Comment