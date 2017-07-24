Major Fire Breaks Out At Lok Nayak Bhawan, 25 Fire Tenders Reach Spot

A major fire has broken out at Lok Nayak bhawan in New Delhi. To control the situation, 25 fire tenders have reached the spot

People have been evacuated from building including staff of Law Commission of India as well as other govt and private offices.

The fire broke out at 3rd floor of building which is opposite to Khan Market. The 2nd and 4th floor of the office is occupied by law Commission of India building.

(With inputs from Ushinor Majumdar)