Sunday, Nov 28, 2021
IND Vs NZ, First Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Scores: India Need Quick Runs At Green Park Vs New Zealand

The first India vs New Zealand Test is delicately poised with both teams having an opportunity to force a decision. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of IND vs NZ on Day 4.

Onus will be on Indian batsmen to score at a brisk pace on Day 4 of the first India vs New Zealand Test at Green Park, Kanpur on Sunday. Follow here Day 4 live cricket scores of IND vs NZ. | BCCI

2021-11-28T09:38:39+05:30
Koushik Paul
Published: 28 Nov 2021, Updated: 28 Nov 2021 9:38 am

Against New Zealand, India start Day 4 of the first Test on Sunday with a lead of 63 runs. On a Green Park pitch aiding spinners, India will look for quick runs and then put the World Test Champions in to force a decision. India start their second innings at 14 for 1. Get here Day 4 live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand first Test.

(LIVE SCORECARD | BANGLADESH VS PAKISTAN FIRST TEST)

9:38 AM IST: Bright start

Two fours to start the day with for India, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal are currently at the crease.  Bat deep, score as much as you can - Motto for India today. India 23/1 

9:10 AM IST: Stats

Ravichandran Ashwin is just a wicket away from matching veteran Harbhajan Singh's tally of 417 wickets. Ashwin surpassed Wasim Akram (414) yesterday. As it looks, India are going to bat the full day leaving the visitors with a mountain of runs on the final day to achieve. In that case, Ashwin surpassing Bhajji can be seen only on Monday.   

9:08 AM IST: Hello

Hello and welcome to the fourth day of the ongoing first Test between India and New Zealand.

Axar Patel has spun India's fortunes on Day 3 of the first Test in Kanpur. The lanky left-arm spinner took his fifth five-wicket haul to help India bowl out New Zealand for 296 after the visitors made a promising start.

Green Park has always been a spinners' paradise and it was not surprising to see Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin sharing the spoils as New Zealand kept losing wickets regularly on Saturday.

New Zealand lost four wickets on each side of the tea break and thus crashed from 197 for 2 in 85.3 overs to 296 all out in 142.3 overs. The biggest blow came when Tom Latham was stumped off Patel in the 103rd over. The New Zealand opener fell five runs short of his century after a lengthy innings.

He top-scored with 95 runs, facing 282 balls and hit 10 fours. New Zealand lost their last eight wickets for 82 runs in the first innings as Patel’s fiery 5/62 put India in command. Axar Patel bowled Tim Southee to pick up his fifth wicket and became the first left-arm spinner in Indian cricket to pick five five-wicket hauls in a calendar year. He has achieved this feat in seven Test innings in 2021.

Koushik Paul Axar Patel Kanpur Cricket India national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team India vs New Zealand Sports
