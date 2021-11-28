Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 28, 2021
BAN Vs PAK, First Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Scores: Taijul Islam's Double Strike Rocks Pakistan Early But Abid Ali Nears Ton

Follow live cricket scores of Day 3 of the first Test between Bangladesh vs Pakistan in Chattogram. PAK are chasing BAN's first innings total of 330.

BAN Vs PAK, First Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Scores: Taijul Islam's Double Strike Rocks Pakistan Early But Abid Ali Nears Ton
On Saturday, Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique gave Pakistan a solid start against Bangladesh at Chattogram on Saturday. Follow here Day 3 live cricket scores and updates of BAN vs PAK first Test. | PCB

BAN Vs PAK, First Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Scores: Taijul Islam's Double Strike Rocks Pakistan Early But Abid Ali Nears Ton
2021-11-28T09:41:26+05:30
Koushik Paul
Published: 28 Nov 2021, Updated: 28 Nov 2021 9:41 am

Pakistan have the batting momentum going into Day 3 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. Chasing Bangladesh's first innings score of 330 all out, Pakistan start at 145 for no loss. Follow here Sunday's live cricket scores of BAN vs PAK first Test.

(LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING)

9:30 AM IST: Bangla strike

Bangladesh couldn't have asked for a better start to the day. Debutant Abdullah Shafique (52) and Azhar Ali are out in the first over, both LBW by Taijul Islam. Pakistan 146/2. Babar Azam comes in the middle  

Day 2 on Saturday clearly belonged to Pakistan. Bangladesh batsmen ran out of gas after starting the day at 253 for four. Veteran batsman and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim, who started at 82, could not complete his century as Bangladesh suffered a middle-order collapse.

Mushfiqur (91) and Liton Das (who added just one run to his overnight 113) could not carry their partnership forward as Pakistan bowlers tested the Bangladesh batsmen by bowling in good areas. Bangladesh lost three wickets for 23 runs and only a defiant knock of 38 not out took the home team past the 300-mark.

Bangladesh’s hope of racking up a substantial total was dashed by fast bowler Hasan Ali, who took 5 for 51. Ali’s sixth five-for was well-complemented by his new-ball partner Shaheen Shah Afridi who returned figures of 2 for 70 and medium-pacer Faheem Ashraf, 2 for 54.

Pakistan openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique, who were undefeated at stumps On Saturday, will have to be careful on Sunday morning. Ten wickets have fallen in morning sessions and if that period can be won, Pakistan, who trail by 185, can be in an advantageous position. Abid Ali is seven runs away from his fourth century.

Abid Ali Hasan Ali Chittagong Cricket Bangladesh national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team Pakistan vs Bangladesh
