J&K Police Ban Sentries From Carrying Smartphones During Duty Hours. Here's Why

As the incidents of weapon snatching are growing in Jammu and Kashmir, the police today hold smart phones responsible for such incidents and imposed ban on the use of smart phones by sentries.



The Additional Director General of Police A K Choudhary said that the police observed recent incidents of weapon snatching have occured due to the reasons as sentries on duty remain engaged with their smart phones for the most time compromising their duty. The police said tendency of weapon snatching has lowered the image of the police but it has compromised with security of the individual.

Advertisement opens in new window

The police order says: "No sentry shall carry with him any smart phone during duty hours under any circumstances."



" All sentries, particularly on guard duty, shall wear BP gear and chain their weapons with their belts properly. All the guards shall introduce improvised alarm system. All the guard personnel shall remain available round the clock in their respective guard rooms in a state of alertness and in proper uniform during day-time," the order reads.



According to the order the unit duty officers have been directed to take hourly situation report from all company commanders. “All guard personnel shall ensure compliance of the standing drill in letter and spirit. They shall have liaise with nearest district police installations/security force's (SFs) pickets,” reads the order.

Over 260 weapons, including AK-47, self-loading rifles (SLR) and INSAS rifles, were snatched by militants in Jammu and Kashmir in last three years.



In past three years weapons include 35 AK rifles, 43 SLRs, 44 Insas, 12 pistols with magazines and 102 grenades were looted from security forces.