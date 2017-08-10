J&K Govt Increases Ex-Gratia For Kin Of Policemen Killed In Counter Insurgency Operations From Rs 7 Lakh To 20 Lakh

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has increased ex-gratia relief to kin of policemen killed in the counter insurgency operations in the restive State.



Director General of Police (DGP), S.P Vaid on Thursday said he was thankful to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for increasing the ex-gratia relief substantially. The ex-gratia relief has been increased from Rs. 7 lakhs to Rs. 20 lakhs. The DGP was speaking at a police darbar held at Range Police Headquarters.



This year around 18 policemen were killed during militancy operations. On June 17, six policemen, including a Station House Officer of the Achabal police station, were killed after militants ambushed their vehicle at Thajiwara Achabal in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. It was one biggest attack on the police in recent years.



The state police chief advised the police personnel to take all precautions to protect themselves from militant attacks and stone throwing when they are out on duty.

“Bullet proof vehicles and protective gears should be put to maximum use and also care should be taken of the weapons allotted to the people on guard, escort and other general duties," he said.



The DGP said that to wean away the youth from militancy efforts will continue so that all those who wish to live an honourable life, would be saved from death and destruction. He, however, said ‘Operation All Out’ launched by the police and security forces against militants will continue. In the operation against the militants this year the police and the army have killed 128 militants and it is almost highest in last decade. It is the first time that the police has revealed the name of the operation against the militants and called it the Operation All Out.



The DGP said that a number of sensational militant cases including the attack on Amarnath Yatra bus has been professionally investigated and solved.



During the function out of turn promotion to 30 police officers and men and 28 SPOs were handed over for their work in the fight against militancy.