Jairam Thakur Is The New Chief Minister Of Himachal Pradesh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jairam Thakur will be the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. His luck shone bright after Prem Kumar Dhumal, the original chief ministerial candidate, lost to Congress' Rajinder Rana.

After Dhumal’s loss, the coveted post of the state was seen as toss-up between Thakur and Union health minister JP Nadda.

Thakur was a cabinet minister in the BJP ministry in the hill state. He was minister of rural development and panchayati raj. He was elected to Himachal Pradesh assembly from Mandi and had won his first election in the year of 1998.

“Whatever the party will decide I will do. I am very happy that there is going to be BJP government in Himachal Pradesh. I thank all the people of the state for voted for us. We will work for the development of the state. The party will also improve the law and order situation in Himachal Pradesh,” Thakur told ANI.

Dhumal won 18,559 votes while Rana bagged 21,492.

Of the total 68 seats, BJP won 44 and congress 21, CPI(M) 1 and independent 2 seats.