The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
24 December 2017 Last Updated at 2:01 pm National

Jairam Thakur Is The New Chief Minister Of Himachal Pradesh

His luck shone bright after Prem Kumar Dhumal, the original chief ministerial candidate, lost to Congress' Rajinder Rana.
Outlook Web Bureau
Jairam Thakur Is The New Chief Minister Of Himachal Pradesh
File Photo
Jairam Thakur Is The New Chief Minister Of Himachal Pradesh
outlookindia.com
2017-12-24T14:05:03+0530

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jairam Thakur will be the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. His luck shone bright after Prem Kumar Dhumal, the original chief ministerial candidate, lost to Congress' Rajinder Rana.

 After Dhumal’s loss, the coveted post of the state was seen as toss-up between Thakur and Union health minister JP Nadda.

Thakur was a cabinet minister in the BJP ministry in the hill state. He was minister of rural development and panchayati raj. He was elected to Himachal Pradesh assembly from Mandi and had won his first election in the year of 1998.

Advertisement opens in new window

“Whatever the party will decide I will do. I am very happy that there is going to be BJP government in Himachal Pradesh. I thank all the people of the state for voted for us. We will work for the development of the state. The party will also improve the law and order situation in Himachal Pradesh,” Thakur told ANI.

Dhumal won 18,559 votes while Rana bagged 21,492.

Of the total 68 seats, BJP won 44 and congress 21, CPI(M) 1 and independent 2 seats.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Himachal Pradesh BJP Cabinet & Council of Ministers National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Stressed Resident Doctors Of AIIMS Ask PM Modi To 'Live' Their Life For A Day
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters