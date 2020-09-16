September 16, 2020
Corona
Wireless Headphones Review

Jabra Announces Launch Of Elite 45h, Ear Headphones

Key features include Up to 50 hours battery life with just one charge, Ultra-fast charge of 10 hours in 15 mins, Lightweight and portable at just 160g, Dual-microphone technology for crystal clear calls even in noisy environments, One-touch access to Amazon Alexa**, Siri® and Google Assistant, Customizable music equalizer, available in the Jabra Sound+ app. Jabra Elite 45h will be available in Copper Black colour at MRP of INR 9,999

Arshi Khanam 16 September 2020
Jabra has recently launched the Jabra Elite 45h, engineered to be the best-in-class on-ear wireless headphones.

The headphones offer an incredibly long battery life of up to 50 hours on just one charge, with large speakers that deliver a superior music experience. The Elite 45h features Jabra MySound, an innovative new technology by Jabra and sister company GN Hearing. MySound was created to optimize and personalize sound experiences based on individual hearing profiles.

The Elite 45h’s powerful speakers paired with the combination of multiple microphones offers the best on-ear calls and music experience. 

Dr. Amitesh Punhani, Country Marketing Manager, India & SAARC at Jabra said, “The Elite 45h is the first on-ear headphone with Jabra MySound personalization feature. Jabra’s years of audio know-how has helped to create the most portable, powerful and compact headphones which are easy on the pocket too.”

 

 

 

 

 

