Is Male Rape A Reality In UK? Yes, Finds Survey

Threats and blackmail-- this is how men are being forced to have sex in the United Kingdom.

According to a recent research comprising of 154 men, the Lancaster University, has coined the term 'forced to penetrate'.

The research sheds light on an issue seldom talked about where over a fifth of the participants claimed to have been forced by women to penetrate them using various strategies, including blackmail, threats, lies, verbal abuse, spreading rumours or threats to end relationships.

The project aimed to explore one of the taboos - sexual violence by women against men, reported Hindustan Times.

While the term 'forced to penetrate' certainly implies non-consensial intercourse, the UK law against rape is such that it does not fall under the categody of 'rape'.

The research project, led by Dr Siobhan Weare, further said that: "The offence of rape can only be committed by men due to the requirement of penile penetration of the victim. In 'forced to penetrate' cases, the offender is the one being penetrated by a non-consenting victim."

However, 'rape' was how the participants in the research labelled their ordeal.

The issue, Weare added, was under-reported and under-discussed. The 'hidden' nature of the crime and the 'complex' gender dynamics involved meant that huge numbers of survey participants were highly unlikely – not because this is not happening to men – but because many are made to feel too ashamed or feel too distressed to report it.