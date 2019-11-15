Rajasthan Royals have announced that Steve Smith will lead the team in the upcoming 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL). Also, the club has revealed that they would retain 11 and release 11 players before the tournament. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians retained 18 players, and Delhi Capitals kept the likes of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.

(Cricket News)

Also, Rajasthan recently traded Ajinkya Rahane to Delhi Capitals for spinner Mayank Markande and all-rounder Rahul Tewatia. Mayank made his IPL debut in 2018 season with Mumbai Indians, and scalped Dhoni's wicket in his first match. He finished the 2018 season with 15 wickets from 14 matches, followed by a dip in form and meager appearances in 2019 with Delhi Capitals. Rahul was part of Rajasthan's set-up in 2014, before moving to Kings XI Punjab and then Delhi.

The club also traded Dhawal Kulkarni to Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, pace bowler Ankit Rajpoot will join Royals from KXIP.

Speaking about leading the Royals once again at IPL 2020, Steve Smith said, "It's an honour to be named the Rajasthan Royals captain for the 2020 season. It’s been a pleasure leading the Royals in previous years and I can't wait to play alongside this extremely talented squad, plus those we pick up in the auction".

Mumbai Indians have also retained its core squad which won them a record fourth IPL trophy, while 12 players have been released. The club released 12 players, retained 18 and traded in three players. The retained players are Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni (Traded in), Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Sherfane Rutherford (Traded in), Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult (Traded in).

Also, Delhi Capitals retained Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, along with Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan. Delhi Capitals have also retained three overseas players which include South African speedster Kagiso Rabada, West Indian all-rounder Keemo Paul and Nepalese leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane. They have also released six Indian and three overseas players with Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayappa, all having been released. The three overseas players who have been released include South African duo of Chris Morris and Colin Ingram, along with New Zealand left-hander Colin Munro.