Indore Man Sentenced To Death For Rape And Murder Of Four-Month-Old Girl

The Indore district court on Saturday awarded death sentence for the convict in rape and murder case of a four-month-old girl.



The district court announced life term for rape under the POCSO Act and death sentence for murder.



This is the first case in Indore where the verdict has been passed in just 21 days.



The incident took place in the intervening night of April 18 and 19. The infant was raped and her body was recovered soaked in blood from the basement of a building.



Analysing the brutality of the case, DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra had formed an SIT to investigate the matter.



Sonu Bai, the victim's mother had demanded that the convict Naveen Gadge be executed at the earliest.



Taking cognizance of such crimes, President Ram Nath Kovind, on April 22, promulgated the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, for effective deterrence against the commission of rape.



The ordinance seeks the death penalty for the rapists of girls below 12 years of age and stringent punishment for perpetrators of rape particularly of girls below 16 years, thereby strengthening the POCSO Act.

(ANI)



