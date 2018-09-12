The Indian Army soldiers used leopard urine to keep off dogs during the 2016 surgical strikes on Pakistan, former Nagrota (J&K) Corps Commander Lt General RR Nimbhorkar said in Pune, reported news agency ANI.

“There was a possibility of dogs in villages barking at us on the route. I knew they are scared of leopards. We carried leopard urine with us and that worked & dogs didn't dare to come forward.” Lt General Nimbhorkar said on Tuesday.

Nimborkar was speaking in Pune at an awards presentation ceremony.

There was a possibility of dogs in villages barking at us on the route. I knew they are scared of leopards. We carried leopard urine with us & that worked & dogs didn't dare to come forward: Lt General RR Nimbhorkar, Former Nagrota (J&K) Corps Commander on Surgical Strike (11.09) pic.twitter.com/rHRMUeIBZi — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2018

In September 2016, Indian Army carried out 'surgical strikes' on terror launch pads across the Line of Control(LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

In June this year, the government released video of the surgical strike. The footage showed four terror launch pads being destroyed by Indian Army troops.