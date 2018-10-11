Indian selectors on Thursday included Rishabh Pant in the 14-member ODI squad for the first two matches against the visiting West Indies.

The 21-year-old flambouyant wicket-keeper got the nod ahead of Dinesh Karthik as India continue to look for ways to plug the holes in middle order.

As expected skipper Virat Kohli returned to the squad after missing the Asia Cup campaign. But the selectors have rested Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, with Mohammed Shami returning to the ODI fold after a year in the sidelines.

Injured allrounders Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya, pacers Deepak Chahar and Siddarth Kaul were also left out while left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed retained his place.

West Indies have already announced their squads for both the ODI and T20I series.

Squads:

India (for first two ODIs): Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur

West Indies:

ODI: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas

T20I: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas

The first match will be played at Guwahati on October 21. Visakhapatnam will host the second match on October 24.

It will be followed by matches in Pune, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram.