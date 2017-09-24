India To Send Relief Packages For Rohingya Immigrants In Bangladesh

In continuance of yesterday's initiative to send relief packages to Rohingya immigrants in Bangladesh, India on Sunday loaded approximately 21,000 units of relief material on the INS Gharial to help its neighbouring nation evolve from the ongoing crisis.

India plans to send a total of 62, 000 units weighing 900 tons.

The packages are being loaded at Kakinada Deep Water Port and will be sent to Chittagong, Bangladesh.

Advertisement opens in new window

Relief material is packaged in customised family packets, which contain essential items including rations, clothes, oil, and mosquito net.

The ship is likely to depart from Kakinada on September 25 and will reach Chittagong by September 28.

Government of India has taken this step in connection with helping Bangladesh in tackling the large scale immigration of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar.

Fearing prosecution by Myanmar army, millions of Rohingya Muslims have fled the violence-ridden state of Rakhine, with many of them crossing the border to take refuge in neighbouring Bangladesh. (ANI)