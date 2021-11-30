Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
India Reports 6,990 New Covid Cases; Active Cases Decline To 1,00,543

A decrease of 3,316 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

| PTI Photo

2021-11-30T11:36:40+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 11:36 am

India logged 6,990 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 551 days, taking the country’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,87,822, while the active cases have declined to 1,00,543, the lowest in 546 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 4,68,980 with 190 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 53 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 155 consecutive days now. The active cases comprise 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 98.35 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

A decrease of 3,316 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.69 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for last 57 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.84  per cent. It has been below 1 per cent  for the last 16 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,40,18,299, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.36 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded  123.25 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. The 190 new fatalities include 117 from Kerala and 21 from Maharashtra.

Of the 117 deaths, 59 were reported over the last few days and 58 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a Kerala state government release said on Monday.

A total of 4,68,980 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,40,962 from Maharashtra, 39,955 from Kerala, 38,203 from Karnataka, 36,472 from Tamil  Nadu, 25,098 from Delhi, 22,910 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,473 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

-With PTI Inputs

