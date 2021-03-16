Who Is Ariz Khan? The Batla House Encounter Case Convict Awarded Death Penalty

Also read All You Need To Know About Batla House Encounter And Ariz Khan’s Conviction

Ariz Khan, convicted of the murder of a Delhi Police inspector, has been given the death penalty. Earlier on Monday, a Delhi court had reserved its order on the quantum of sentence for Ariz Khan, who was allegedly associated with terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. Apart from awarding him the death penalty, the Delhi court also imposed a total fine of Rs 11 lakh on Ariz Khan. Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav had convicted Ariz Khan for the murder of Delhi Police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma.

Inspector Sharma of the Delhi police's special cell was killed during the Batla House encounter between the police and alleged terrorists in Jamia Nagar in south Delhi following serial bomb blasts in the national capital in which 39 people died and 159 were injured and at the incident, Ariz Khan was 24-year-old.

Following series of blasts, the encounter took place on September 19, 2008 between the alleged operatives of Indian Mujahideen and the Special Cell of Delhi Police at a flat in Batla house in Jamia Nagar after police team led by Sharma received a tip off about the suspects.

When the team tried to enter the house, firing took place and during the cross firing, Inspector Sharma and HC Balwant sustained bullet injuries. Two alleged terrorists also sustained bullet injuries in cross firing while two others including Shahzad Ahmad and Ariz Khan managed to escape from the flat while firing on police party.

The alleged terrorists -- Md. Atif and Md. Sajid -- were declared brought dead at the hospital while Md. Saif surrendered before police.

Both Shahzad Ahmad and Ariz Khan were later declared proclaimed offenders. Ahmad was arrested from Lucknow in 2010 and Ariz was arrested from India-Nepal border on February 14 in 2018. Ariz did his schooling from Azamgarh, police said.

He has been involved in other cases in Delhi as well. However, trial in those cases is still pending.

As per prosecution evidence, Ariz was pursuing B.Tech in IT from a college in Mujaffarnagar where he had taken admission in 2005.

As per a statement of his uncle in the court, he later left the course and lastly resided with him in the year 2008 for further studies.

According to the police, during police custody remand on February 28, 2018, accused Ariz led the police party to Nehar Bridge of upper Ganga canal, Barotta village situated at Aligarh to Ramghat Road approximately 10-15 kms from Aligarh and from there he further led the police party to right side of kacha passage before Nehar and after crossing 100-150 meters pointed out the place where he had thrown weapon of offence in the canal.

On March 4, 2018, he while being in police custody remand pointed out the place of occurrence from outside i.e. Flat No. 108, L-18, Batla House, Jamia Nagar, New Delhi.

As per police, it was also revealed during investigation that Ariz along with his other associates was using mobile phone number belonging to Md. Atif Ameen till September 19, 2008 while they were staying at the flat in Batla house.

According to police, analysis of transcriptions of mobile phone no. revealed that this number remained on interception from October 2, 2008 and was disconnected as regular order of interception of this number was not received from the Delhi government.

Again this number remained on an interception on receipt of regular orders from the Delhi government from September 15, 2008, onwards and there are continuous calls of accused Ariz Khan from this number.

During the investigation on September 13, 2008, of Delhi serial blasts, it was revealed that Md. Hakim had brought cycle ball bearings from Lucknow by bus and as per intercepted calls on September 7-8, 2008 accused Ariz Khan had picked Md. Hakim from Anand Vihar Bus Stand and brought him to the flat in Batla House, Jamia Nagar and these cycle ball-bearings were used in blasts.

Analysis of transcript of intercepted called of accused Khan from mobile phone no. further revealed that he made the last outgoing call on September 18, 2008, at 17:42:56 hrs.

A Delhi court on Monday awarded the death penalty to Ariz Khan for the murder of decorated Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav said Ariz be hanged by the neck till death

The court had said on March 8 that it was "duly proved that Ariz Khan and his associates caused the murder of police officer and fired gunshot on the police officers".

A trial court had sentenced Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmed in July 2013 to life imprisonment in connection with the case. His appeal against the verdict has been pending in the high court.

With PTI inputs

