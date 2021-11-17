Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

West Bengal Assembly Moves Privilege Motion Against CBI and ED For Allegedly Lowering Dignity Of Chair

TMC MLA and minister Tapas Roy said that three ruling party legislators were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier this year but neither was permission sought from Speaker Biman Banerjee nor was he intimated.

West Bengal Assembly Moves Privilege Motion Against CBI and ED For Allegedly Lowering Dignity Of Chair
Privilege motion against CBI and ED has been moved in the West Bengal assembly. (Representational Image) | PTI

Trending

West Bengal Assembly Moves Privilege Motion Against CBI and ED For Allegedly Lowering Dignity Of Chair
outlookindia.com
2021-11-17T17:19:39+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 5:19 pm

A privilege motion was moved against two officials of the CBI and ED in West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday for allegedly lowering the dignity of the Speaker's chair while arresting three TMC MLAs in connection with the Narada sting case without intimating him.

Moving the motion, TMC MLA and minister Tapas Roy said that three ruling party legislators -- Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra and Subrata Mukherjee -- were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier this year in connection with the Narada case but neither was permission sought from Speaker Biman Banerjee nor was he intimated.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also filed the chargesheet against the trio.

Roy said this action by both the CBI and ED had lowered the dignity of the Speaker's chair and subsequently moved breach of privileges against Satyendra Singh, Deputy SP of CBI, and Rathin Biswas, Assistant Director of ED.

Speaker Biman Banerjee referred the matter to the committee of privileges and urged the panel to investigate and submit its report to the House in its next session.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

He also said that the proceedings of the committee will be treated as confidential.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk West Bengal West Bengal Assembly National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Can't Let City Go To Dogs: Delhi HC On 'Illegal' Encroachment By Street Vendors

Can't Let City Go To Dogs: Delhi HC On 'Illegal' Encroachment By Street Vendors

China Asks Pakistan To Create Enabling Conditions For Chinese Nationals Working For CPEC

The Business Of Politics: Five Politicians Who Have MBA Degrees

Covid-19: Number Of Fully Vaccinated Indians Crosses Partially Inoculated Population For First Time

Hyderabad Man Faked Being CID Officer, Sent Obscene Messages To Woman, Arrested

Delhi Pollution Crisis: TV Debates Cause More Pollution Than Any Other Source, Says SC

Kerala Temple Lifts Centuries-Old Ban On Dalits From Entering Premises

BJP Leader Accuses Comedian Vir Das For 'Maligning' India's Image, Lodges Complaint

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Aces High

Aces High

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi Air Pollution Measures: Schools Shut, Ban On Industrial Activities, Work From Home For 50% Staff

Delhi Air Pollution Measures: Schools Shut, Ban On Industrial Activities, Work From Home For 50% Staff

SC Directs Tripura Police To Not Take Coercive Actions Against Journalist Shyam Meera Singh And 2 Others

SC Directs Tripura Police To Not Take Coercive Actions Against Journalist Shyam Meera Singh And 2 Others

Conduct Of Lawmakers Should Be In Line With Indian Values: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Conduct Of Lawmakers Should Be In Line With Indian Values: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Read More from Outlook

Shimla's Fading Heritage: Colonial-Era Cemeteries Lie Neglected Amid Heaps Of Garbage And Trespassers

Shimla's Fading Heritage: Colonial-Era Cemeteries Lie Neglected Amid Heaps Of Garbage And Trespassers

Ashwani Sharma / For the grandchildren of foreigners interred in Shimla, reaching the town to visit the graves of their loved ones is often a frustrating and painful journey that ends in disappointment.

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Tabeenah Anjum / All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is all set to get launched in Rajasthan within two months. The state unit of the party is likely to focus on Dalits and Muslims.

IND Vs NZ, 1st T20, Live: India Opt To Bowl, Iyer Makes Debut

IND Vs NZ, 1st T20, Live: India Opt To Bowl, Iyer Makes Debut

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand 1st T20 in Jaipur. This is a three-match series followed by two Tests.

Gadchiroli Encounter: Meet The Man Behind The 'C-60 Force' Fighting Maoists In Maharashtra

Gadchiroli Encounter: Meet The Man Behind The 'C-60 Force' Fighting Maoists In Maharashtra

Haima Deshpande / The special C-60 Force was set up by K P Raghuvanshi in 1990 and has been singularly responsible for the reduction in the instances of attacks by Maoists in Gadchiroli.

Advertisement