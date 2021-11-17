West Bengal Assembly Moves Privilege Motion Against CBI and ED For Allegedly Lowering Dignity Of Chair

A privilege motion was moved against two officials of the CBI and ED in West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday for allegedly lowering the dignity of the Speaker's chair while arresting three TMC MLAs in connection with the Narada sting case without intimating him.

Moving the motion, TMC MLA and minister Tapas Roy said that three ruling party legislators -- Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra and Subrata Mukherjee -- were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier this year in connection with the Narada case but neither was permission sought from Speaker Biman Banerjee nor was he intimated.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also filed the chargesheet against the trio.

Roy said this action by both the CBI and ED had lowered the dignity of the Speaker's chair and subsequently moved breach of privileges against Satyendra Singh, Deputy SP of CBI, and Rathin Biswas, Assistant Director of ED.

Speaker Biman Banerjee referred the matter to the committee of privileges and urged the panel to investigate and submit its report to the House in its next session.

He also said that the proceedings of the committee will be treated as confidential.

(With PTI Inputs)