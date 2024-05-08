Cricket

Pakistan Tour Of Ireland: Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming In India - All You Need To Know About Pak Vs Ire

The first match of the series will be played on May 10. Read more to know everything about the series

Pakistan Cricket
Pakistan national cricket team in action during the second T20I match against New Zealand on April 20, 2024.
info_icon

As the T20 World Cup 2024 draws nearer, Pakistan Cricket Team are intensifying its preparations with a three-match T20I series against Ireland. The series will take place at the Clontraf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin from May 10. (More Cricket News)

The first match of the series will be played on May 10, followed by the second T20I on May 12 and the third T20I on May 14. Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin will host all the encounters.

The visiting Pakistan team have already announced their squad for the series, led by Babar Azam. The squad also includes Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim. Meanwhile, the home side has announced a 14-member squad led by Paul Stirling.

The series will not only aid Pakistan but will also assist both teams in preparing for the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to begin on June 1 in the United States and the West Indies. Pakistan and Ireland, who are in the same group in the World Cup, are set to face each other again on June 16 in Lauderhill.

Schedule:

1st T20I: Friday, May 10, Pakistan vs Ireland, Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin, 7:30pm IST
2nd T20I: Sunday, May 12, Pakistan vs Ireland, Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin, 7:30pm IST
3rd T20I: Tuesday, May 14, Pakistan vs Ireland, Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, 7:30pm IST

Squads:

Ireland: Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan.

Where to watch PAK vs IRE T20 matches?

In India, the series will not be telecasted on any TV channel, but cricket fans can watch all the action via livestream. The Pakistan vs Ireland live streaming will be available on Fancode app.

