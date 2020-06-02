'We Will Definitely Get Our Growth Back,' Says PM Modi; Stresses On Innovation And Inclusion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the government will have to take tough steps to fight Coronavirus and revive the economy, adding "we will definitely get our growth back."

PM Modi was addressing Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) annual general meeting. He said that re-strengthening economy against Corona is one of the highest priorities for the government.

"We have to take tough steps to fight coronavirus and also take steps to take care of economy," PM Modi said. "Yes, we will definitely get our growth back."

"On the one hand we have to safe lives of our people and on the other hand we have to stabilise the economy and speed up the economy," he added.

He said he gets the confidence from farmers, small businesses and entrepreneurs for getting the economic growth back.

On the revised guidelines that will be followed in the fifth phase of the lockdown, PM Modi said that getting growth back has started with "Unlock 1.0". He said he has confidence in India's capabilities and crisis management.

PM Modi said that more than Rs 53,000 crore of financial assistance has been given under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Scheme of free ration to poor and migrant workers.

"Intent, inclusion, investment, infrastructure and innovation are important to get India back to high growth trajectory," said PM Modi.

He added that reforms announced by the Centre are not random or scattered decisions, but "systemic, planned, integrated, inter-connected and futuristic process."

(With PTI Inputs)