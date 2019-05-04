Watch: Temporary Waterfall Blocks Road In Meghalaya

Perennial rainwater has created a temporary waterfall blocking the Mawsynram road to Synteiñ village in East Khasi Hills in Meghalaya on Saturday.

Mawsynram is a small village some 56 kilometers from Shillong. Reportedly the wettest place on Earth, Mawsynram receives an average annual rainfall of 11,872 mm.

With the Cyclone Fani impact the rainfall has increased creating this type of temporary waterfalls in the hills. Eye-witnesses say, water continued to flow for several hours, halting the movement.

The Meghalaya government has sought deployment of a platoon of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in the state in view of Cyclone Fani.

One NDRF platoon, comprising 25 to 30 personnel, has been sought from Guwahati as informed by Meghalaya Revenue and Disaster Minister Kyrmen Shylla.

Cherrapunji and Shillong recorded 64 mm and 36 mm rainfalls on April 3 and more rainfalls on Saturday.