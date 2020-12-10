Watch: Jagan Reddy's Party Leader Slaps Toll Booth Worker When Asked To Pay Tax

December 10, 2020
Corona
D Revathi can be seen removing the barricade placed in front of her vehicle at the toll plaza in Guntur district and engaging in a heated argument with the toll plaza staff.

In yet another instance of politicians asking for special treatment, a leader of ruling Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress was caught on camera threatening and physically assaulting a toll plaza worker in Andhra Pradesh after she was stopped for not paying toll tax.

In the clip, YSRCP leader D Revathi can be seen removing the barricade placed in front of her vehicle at the toll plaza in Guntur district and engaging in a heated argument with the toll plaza staff.

She can also be seen holding one of the staff members by the collar before slapping him. You can also hear the siren from the black Scorpio, used by the YSRCP leader.

A complaint has been filed against her at Mangalagiri police station, where the toll plaza is situated.

This is not the first time that something like this has happened. Earlier in July, an employee at a toll plaza on a national expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar was allegedly thrashed by over half-a-dozen men angry over being asked to pay the tax.

