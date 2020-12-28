Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Shifted To Hospital After Developing Fever

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who had tested positive for Covid-19 recently, was shifted to the Government Doon Medical College after developing a fever, an official said on Monday.
As he had developed mild fever, he was taken for a check-up on Sunday evening to the GDMC where doctors decided to admit him, the official at the Chief Minister's Office said.
Rawat is under the observation of a team of doctors, the official said.
The chief minister had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 18 after which he had isolated himself at home. His wife and daughter had also tested positive.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Rajinikanth Hospitalised In Hyderabad
Where’s The Party Tonight? Shimla, Mcleodganj, Manali And Dharamshala
CBSE Board Exam Dates For Class 10, 12 To Be Announced On December 31