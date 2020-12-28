Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Shifted To Hospital After Developing Fever

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who had tested positive for Covid-19 recently, was shifted to the Government Doon Medical College after developing a fever, an official said on Monday.

As he had developed mild fever, he was taken for a check-up on Sunday evening to the GDMC where doctors decided to admit him, the official at the Chief Minister's Office said.

Rawat is under the observation of a team of doctors, the official said.

The chief minister had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 18 after which he had isolated himself at home. His wife and daughter had also tested positive.

