December 28, 2020
Corona
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Shifted To Hospital After Developing Fever

Rawat is under the observation of a team of doctors, the official said.

PTI 28 December 2020
Trivendra Singh Rawat
PTI
outlookindia.com
2020-12-28T10:10:00+05:30

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who had tested positive for Covid-19 recently, was shifted to the Government Doon Medical College after developing a fever, an official said on Monday.

As he had developed mild fever, he was taken for a check-up on Sunday evening to the GDMC where doctors decided to admit him, the official at the Chief Minister's Office said.         

The chief minister had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 18 after which he had isolated himself at home. His wife and daughter had also tested positive.

