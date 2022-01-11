Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

UP Polls: BJP Starts Door-To-Door Campaign As EC Bans Physical Rallies

UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said the BJP is going house-to-house to placate the voters, who have become angry at the government, which has failed on all fronts.

UP Polls: BJP Starts Door-To-Door Campaign As EC Bans Physical Rallies
BJP starts door-to-door campaigning in UP | PTI

Trending

UP Polls: BJP Starts Door-To-Door Campaign As EC Bans Physical Rallies
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T14:25:59+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 2:25 pm

With the Election Commission putting a moratorium on holding public rallies and gatherings in view of spurt in coronavirus cases, the BJP on Tuesday launched its door-to-door campaign to reach out to voters across the Uttar Pradesh.


Starting the campaign in the state capital Lucknow, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh knocked doors of houses in Ballu Adda area and pasted stickers outside the homes and also applied 'tilak' on the forehead of some house owners.


One of the BJP's sticker reads 'Poore hui aas, ghar ghar huaa vikaas' (aspirations have been fulfilled, development has reached to houses).

While announcing a complete no to holding of physical rallies and other forms of public gatherings like Nukkad Sabha till January 15 in the five states going to polls, the EC on Saturday had permitted door-to-door campaigns with not more than five persons at a time.

"As per the guidelines of the Election Commission, the BJP is reaching to the beneficiaries of various schemes of the Centre and state governments. We are giving our report card to the public, and taking suggestions from them as well. This is the first government, which is going door-to-door," Singh told reporters.

From the Magazine

‘Laab’ In The Mountains

Play Us A Memory, Violin Man

It’s Just Numbers, Love

I, Me, Myself

Her Palace Of Dreams

He added that the party has sought the blessings of the public through the Jan Vishvas Yatra. UP BJP spokesman Rakesh Tripathi said that several party MPs and ministers participated in the programme in all 403 assembly seats different parts of the state.

With the ban on physical rallies, the BJP, making all efforts to retain the power in the politically significant Hindi heartland, has deployed its foot soldiers across the state to maintain momentum of reaching out to the voters.     On Monday, the UP BJP chief Singh had said that under this campaign, party leaders and workers will reach out to people following the COVID-19 protocol and will inform people about the work done by the Centre and state governments for farmers, workers, women and youths.

The party intends to reach out to every household falling under all 92,821 polling centers comprising 1,74,351 polling booths in the state.

"BJP workers and leaders will reach in groups of four to five persons every house falling under 1.74 lakh polling booths within all 403 assembly segments while adhering to the Covid protocol," he said.

 The campaigner will reach out to voters, including women and beneficiaries of different schemes, he said.

 The BJP's door-to-door campaign drew sharp criticism from the rivals. Samajwadi Party MLC Sunil Singh Yadav criticised the BJP for "putting the lives of people at risk" amid covid surge.

"Yesterday (BJP in-charge of UP) Radha Mohan Singh held an election meeting with all the office bearers of the BJP including Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, state president, leaders and ministers. Today, he has tested positive for COVID-19. Leaders, who were present in the meeting instead of isolating themselves, are engaged in public outreach, and are putting the lives of people at risk," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

He further alleged that "the BJP is spreading coronavirus by doing door-to-door campaigns (ghar ghar corona baat rahe hain)."

UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh told PTI that the BJP is going house-to-house to placate the voters, who have become angry at the government, which has failed on all fronts.

The voting in the UP will be held in seven-phases with the first phase polling on February 10 and the notification for which will be issued on January 14.

Tags

PTI National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

UP Elections 2022: Yogi To Fight From Gorakhpur, Check BJP's First List Of 107 Candidates

UP Elections 2022: Yogi To Fight From Gorakhpur, Check BJP's First List Of 107 Candidates

Not Kamal In English, Kamaal In Hindustani

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? What Five Global Studies Say

Railway Board To Probe All Aspects Of Bikaner-Guwahati Express Accident, Chairman Informs

The Future of Universities: Can India Overcome The Digital Divide?

Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express Train Hits Cement Pillar Allegedly Placed By Miscreants In Gujarat

UP Elections 2022: How Congress Is Harnessing Power Of 'Persecuted' Women To Counter BJP

The Tawaif Who Fell In Love With A Priest

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pongal Celebrations In Mumbai's Dharavi

Pongal Celebrations In Mumbai's Dharavi

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Lose By Seven Wickets, South Africa Win Series 2-1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Lose By Seven Wickets, South Africa Win Series 2-1

European Figure Skating Championships 2022 - Estonia

European Figure Skating Championships 2022 - Estonia

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Advertisement

More from India

A Love, A River, A Song, A Maybe

A Love, A River, A Song, A Maybe

Coffee Table Book Looks Back At Anti-CAA Protests And Delhi Violence

Coffee Table Book Looks Back At Anti-CAA Protests And Delhi Violence

Trouble Intensifies In West Bengal BJP Over Organisational Revamp

Trouble Intensifies In West Bengal BJP Over Organisational Revamp

BJP Accuses Priyanka Gandhi Of Indulging In 'Selective Politics'

BJP Accuses Priyanka Gandhi Of Indulging In 'Selective Politics'

Read More from Outlook

UP Elections 2022: How Congress Is Harnessing Power Of 'Persecuted' Women To Counter BJP

UP Elections 2022: How Congress Is Harnessing Power Of 'Persecuted' Women To Counter BJP

Ashutosh Sharma / A Mahila Congress leader, who is the face of the ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ campaign, however, has accused the party of anti-women bias after she was denied a ticket.

Love In The Crosshairs: Honour Killings Still Continue In India

Love In The Crosshairs: Honour Killings Still Continue In India

Ashutosh Sharma / Though there has been a sobering effect on khap panchayats in recent years, killings in the name of honour continue in India. The IPC and CrPC sections are insufficient to deal with them.

India Start Quest For Fifth ICC U-19 Men's World Cup Title

India Start Quest For Fifth ICC U-19 Men's World Cup Title

Soumitra Bose / India start favourites in the ICC U-19 Men's World Cup 2022 in the West Indies. They face South Africa in their opening match in Group B.

How Indian Laws Govern People’s Right To Love And Live

How Indian Laws Govern People’s Right To Love And Live

Haima Deshpande / In India, only those relationships between a man and a woman are considered to be legitimate when there is a marriage between the two.

Advertisement