October 03, 2020
Corona
UP Officials To Meet Hathras Victim's Family, Submit Report To CM

UP top officials including the Additional Chief Secretary and Director General of Police have left for Hathras to meet with the alleged gangrape victim’s family.

PTI 03 October 2020
Hundreds of protestors gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over the Hathras gang-rape case on Friday.
Tribhuvan
outlookindia.com
2020-10-03T13:33:07+05:30
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has rushed senior officials, including the additional chief secretary and DGP to Hathras, to meet with the family of the alleged gangrape victim.

Additional chief secretary, Awanish Awasthi and Director General of Police H C Awasthi have left for Hathras and would be submitting their report to the chief minister upon returning, a government spokesperson said. “We have left for Hathras and will meet the family members and take detailed information about the incident. After returning from there we will be submitting a report on the entire incident to the chief minister,” Awasthi said when contacted.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped in a Hathras village on September 14. She was taken to Aligarh hospital in a serious condition from where she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where she died. The incident has led to a nationwide outrage with political parties and human rights groups staging protests and demonstrations.

BSP President Mayawati Demands CBI Or SC Monitored Probe Into Hathras Case

PTI Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Hathras gangrape case Hathras Rape Case National

Outlook Videos