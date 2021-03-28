March 28, 2021
Poshan
Under-Construction Flyover Collapses Near Gurgaon, Three Injured: Reports

Three people were injured as two concrete slabs of the flyover located near Daultabad Chowk fell around 7:30 a.m. today, reports claimed

Outlook Web Bureau 28 March 2021
Twitter/ Harinder Dhingra
outlookindia.com
2021-03-28T11:25:14+05:30

A section of an under-construction flyover of the Dwarka Expressway in Gurgaon collapsed Sunday morning. 

According to reports, three people were injured as two concrete slabs of the flyover near Daultabad Chowk fell around 7:30 a.m. The injured were immediately rushed to a private hospital nearby.  

More details awaited.

 

