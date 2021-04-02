Two Messages From Himachal’s Lone Woman Bus Driver

When Seema Thakur, 31, Himachal Road Transport Corporation’s lone woman driver, drove a BS4 37-seater bus to Chandigarh last week, she sent out two messages.

One, breaking yet another glass ceiling that women are quite capable of driving buses on inter-state routes and two, you can have a master’s degree under your belt but still follow your passion, that is driving.

Seema has been driving HRTC taxis in Shimla and later an electric bus on a local route in Shimla — the capital city of Himachal Pradesh and a tourist destination.

Last week, it was a dream come true to drive on an inter-state route – an up-and-down trip – a first of its kind experience to make inroads into a male bastion in the region, particularly negotiating the tough hill terrain.

“The experience was immensely satisfying and encouraging. The passengers were quite at ease to see a woman driving them safely to their destinations and also some surprise for drivers and staff at Chandigarh ISBT. A few walked up to me and spoke high about my determination. Drivers of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh too had quiet words of encouragement for me,” she told the Outlook about her experience.

Seema is the first female but a second generation member of her family to take up driving as a profession after her father. Her father had retired from the HRTC in 2013 and three years later she was selected by the state government-run undertaking as the first female bus driver .

“The management at that time perhaps did not have the confidence to appoint me as a bus driver, so I drove taxis on Shimla’s sealed/restricted route – Sanjauli –Lakkar Bazar. This did not deter or shake my confidence and I performed my duty happily,” she recalled.

In 2017, she was chosen to drive the new electric bus on the Shimla-Chakkar route to ferry mostly lawyers practising in district courts.

Last year, she was deputed in the inter-state service between Shimla and Solan where she worked for almost a year.

During Covid, she acted as frontline worker, nearly clocking eight hours of work.

Seema admitted, “I am proud to have the opportunity to serve the people during the pandemic. There were fears about catching the infection. Even my family members were scared every time I came home. Yet, it was the God’s wish and perhaps the precautions we took, I did not miss a single day of work.”

Seema also has an appeal to the medical authorities to cover drivers and conductors in the vaccination drive like doctors, nurses and police women. “I feel I am fulfilling a similar kind of duty and face similar risks from the virus,” she said.

The Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation has a fleet of 3,100 buses with more than 8,000 employees serving in the PSU.

A post-graduate in English from Himachal Pradesh University, Seema said as a child she got motivation from her father to learn driving as a passion. She always had a plan to do something in life, which is different from traditional jobs for women.

“I wanted to break a century-old taboo about women being a weaker sex or only men can drive the passenger vehicles or the women are unsafe in the buses. This is a wrong notion. I chased my dream though it took time for my bosses to have confidence in my skills and grit,” she said.

Her next dream is to drive inter-state Volvo service of the HRTC between Shimla and Delhi for which she has already put in a formal request to the management.

When contacted, Sandeep Kumar, managing director, HRTC — currently on Election Commission observers’ duty in Kerala — said, “Seema has become a poster girl of the HRTC. Definitely, in the next batch of drivers to be sent to Bengaluru for Volvo training, she will certainly be considered. We want more girls/women to join the HRTC as the new buses have better technologies and not difficult to drive.”

So don't be surprised if you soon see Seema driving a Volvo bus in the India's capital --- New Delhi or Bengaluru (as trainee).

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine