January 15, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Tomar Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi, Says Congress Had Promised Similar Laws

Tomar Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi, Says Congress Had Promised Similar Laws

Addressing the media after the meeting with the farmers, Tomar said Rahul's statements and actions are laughed at even within his own party.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Tomar Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi, Says Congress Had Promised Similar Laws
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar
PTI Photo/Kamal Singh
Tomar Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi, Says Congress Had Promised Similar Laws
outlookindia.com
2021-01-15T21:59:39+05:30
Also read

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar strike back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi's borders. Tomar said even the leaders of his own party do not take the Gandhi scion seriously and laugh at his remarks.

Tomar, along with Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash, met the protesting farmer unions for the ninth round of talks on Friday but the discussions did not reach a decisive stage.

While the deliberations were on between the ministers and the farmers, Gandhi met his party MPs from Punjab, who were protesting against the three farm laws, and alleged that the prime minister does not respect farmers.

He said Modi wants to tire out the protesting farmers and the talks with them are part of the government's delaying tactics.

Addressing the media after the meeting with the farmers, Tomar said Gandhi's statements and actions are laughed at even within his own party.

"The Congress manifesto in 2019 itself had promised these reforms and therefore, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi should tell us whether they were lying then or are lying now," he said.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi since November 28 last year against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

With PTI inputs

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Bizarre! Two Men Cut Cake With Pistol In UP, Held After Video Goes Viral

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Singh Tomar Rahul Gandhi Piyush Goyal New Delhi Farm Bills 2020 Farmers protest National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos